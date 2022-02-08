Winter Olympics: Geisenberger wins sixth Olympic medal to tie luge record

YANQING (AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE) - Germany's Natalie Geisenberger won her third straight Winter Games gold in the women's singles on Tuesday (Feb 8) to claim a record-equalling sixth Olympic medal in the sport.

The 34-year-old successfully defended her Olympic title with a combined winning time of 3 minutes 53.454 seconds at the Yanqing National Sliding Centre.

Having now won a career total of five golds and a bronze, Geisenberger has matched the record of six Olympic medals won by Italian luge legend Armin Zoeggeler. Widely accepted as the greatest luger of all time, the German also equalled the singles record set by Georg Hackl on the men's side.

Her German teammate Anna Berreiter took the silver medal having finished 0.493sec behind with Russian luge racer Tatyana Ivanova's time difference of 1.053sec was good enough for the bronze medal.