Winter Olympics: Figure skater Zhou withdraws from Beijing after positive Covid-19 test

BEIJING (REUTERS) - American figure skater Vincent Zhou said on Monday (Feb 7) he has withdrawn from the Beijing Olympics ahead of this week's men's singles competition after testing positive for Covid-19.

A tearful Zhou, who finished sixth at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games and beat triple world champion Nathan Chen for the gold medal at the Skate America Grand Prix in October, delivered the news in a five-minute Instagram video.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 and unfortunately I will have to withdraw from the individual event starting tomorrow," Zhou said.