Winter Olympics: Dutch deny rival's accusation that they are tilting the ice in their favour

BEIJING (NYTIMES, REUTERS) - A Swedish speed skating gold medallist on Wednesday (Feb 9) accused the Royal Dutch Skating Federation, which has won the most medals in Olympic history, of unfairly using its influence to lobby for track conditions favourable to Dutch skaters at the Beijing Olympic track.

"This is corruption," said Swedish skater Nils van der Poel, who won a gold medal in the men's 5,000 metres race on Monday. "This is trying to alter the field of play in your favour by using unethical and immoral means...

"Either they (the Dutch skating association) are actually trying to make the ice beneficial for the Dutch skaters, that's an abomination ... Or they are writing an article, releasing it on the day of the start of the Olympics, because they want to conduct a psychological operation towards the other skaters."

He was reacting to an article published four days earlier on Schaatsen, a Dutch speedskating website that is affiliated with the federation, known as the KNSB. The article detailed the efforts of Sander van Ginkel, a sports scientist working for the Dutch team, to rigorously measure the temperature and conditions of the ice at the Olympic track. It quoted him as saying he was using what he learns in an attempt to influence Mark Messer, a Canadian who is the head ice technician at the National Speed Skating Oval in Beijing.

"By showing how I came up with my measurements, I hope to convince Messer and his people of my ideas. What I mainly try to do is to give them new information. For example, he now knows that the ice temperature is slightly above zero just after a resurfacing break," van Ginkel was quoted as saying.

"Messer understands that I share things like this with him because our team can benefit from it when the conditions are optimal ... Look, ultimate responsibility for the ice remains with Messer at all times. By naming things and continuing to insist on adjustments that are in our favour, we can achieve something more."

Maurits Hendriks, head of the Dutch Olympic committee, on Wednesday denied that the Dutch had lobbied for favourable ice conditions. He said the Dutch have always taken great interest in the ice - including tracking its temperature - to prepare their skaters, but he said its conditions are determined by the International Skating Union alone.

Hendriks said he understood why the Swedish team would be under the impression that the article was sanctioned by the KNSB, but he said the news site was editorially independent from the skating federation. He also said van Ginkel denied telling Schaatsen that he attempted to influence the track technician.

"We like excelling, but always within the rules and regulations of the game," Hendriks said.

The Netherlands has traditionally dominated the sport, winning the highest total number of medals in speed skating with 121 medals overall and 42 gold medals.

Claims 'offensive'

At his hotel in Beijing, Messer told Reuters it was totally false to infer he was bowing to pressure. The article showed pictures of van Ginkel talking to him and testing the rink.

"The actual conversation that goes with that picture is me telling him not to come back, because I'm not going to tell him anything that I'm not going to tell every other country. But they have twisted this around," said Messer.

"It's my reputation on the line ... I'm very upset with this story and the way it's developed," added the ice maker, who is based at the Calgary Olympics Oval and has worked at six Olympics.

In an e-mail, he added that he found the claims in the article "extremely offensive".

There was no comment from the International Skating Union or Olympic organisers.