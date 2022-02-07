Winter Olympics: Canada and ROC women's ice hockey game on hold

BEIJING (REUTERS) - A women's ice hockey preliminary-round game between Canada and the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the Beijing Winter Games was on hold on Monday (Feb 7), when the Canadians failed to appear on the ice.

No reason was given for the delay but speculation was that the Russians had not provided Canada with Covid-19 test results.

Six members of the Russian team had earlier been in quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

The Russians had skated onto the Wukesong Sports Centre ice for the introductions but were left standing on the blueline as the Canadians failed to join them.

