ST Full-time Report: Winning trophies is our KPI, says Liverpool CEO | S'pore teen breaks 60sec breaststroke barrier

Welcome to the latest edition of ST Full-time Report, where the best sports content from The Straits Times is delivered to your inbox every Monday evening. Subscribe here for the weekly updates.

Dear ST reader,

Despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealing his Anfield stint may end in 2026 after what would be more than a decade in charge of the storied English club, Reds chief executive Billy Hogan believes the German will deliver more success while at the helm.

Next, a Singapore Football League 1 match last Saturday was abandoned in the 27th minute after the referee’s jersey was allegedly torn during an altercation with a player.

Finally, Nicholas Mahabir set a national record in the 100m breaststroke on Friday, becoming the first Singaporean to swim the event in under a minute – and moved closer to his goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

See you again next week. For the latest news on Singapore sports, check out ST Sport on Instagram.