ST Full-time Report: Winning trophies is our KPI, says Liverpool CEO | S'pore teen breaks 60sec breaststroke barrier

Despite Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealing his Anfield stint may end in 2026 after what would be more than a decade in charge of the storied English club, Reds chief executive Billy Hogan believes the German will deliver more success while at the helm.
Next, a Singapore Football League 1 match last Saturday was abandoned in the 27th minute after the referee’s jersey was allegedly torn during an altercation with a player.
Finally, Nicholas Mahabir set a national record in the 100m breaststroke on Friday, becoming the first Singaporean to swim the event in under a minute – and moved closer to his goal of qualifying for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
In Jurgen Klopp we trust: Liverpool CEO Billy Hogan
The German manager is “fired up” ahead of the new season, says the Reds’ chief executive.
Sporting Life: Skill, stars and no diving – For girls everywhere the Cup is a gift
Scoring against Spurs ‘one of the best moments’ of Shawal Anuar’s career
Sailors winger Maxime Lestienne, who delivered the cross, had promised that “my ball will find you”.
Podcast: Why European football matters more to Singaporeans
Deepanraj Ganesan and his guests discuss if it’s fair to ask for more support for local football teams.
S’pore Football League match abandoned after tussle between ref and player
The FAS Disciplinary Committee will be investigating the case before deciding on the sanctions to be meted out.
Nicholas Mahabir is first Singaporean to go under 60 seconds for 100m breaststroke
He clocked 59.96sec to claim silver at the TYR US Pro Championships in Irvine, California.
Jaris Goh wins Thailand International Open for his first men’s Open title
The 28-year-old beat Malaysian Nevern Netaneel 225-181 in the stepladder final on Saturday.
In The Driver’s Seat: No magic bullet to end Red Bull’s dominance
Domination in F1 is nothing new, writes David Tremayne. We all remember the days of Michael Schumacher and Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes.
Slovenian star Tadej Pogacar will race in Tour de France Singapore Criterium in October
The Oct 28-29 event will feature a new 3km route that loops around Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth.
