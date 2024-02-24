Winning start for Dupont in Sevens as France record double victories

France's Antoine Dupont made a winning start to his Rugby Sevens journey at the Vancouver SVNS event as he helped his side secure victories over the United States and Samoa to reach Saturday's quarter-finals.

Dupont chose to skip this year's Six Nations for the sevens format in a bid to win Olympic gold in Paris later this year. He came off the bench in both matches on Friday as France defeated the U.S. 24-12 and then thrashed Samoa 40-7.

France secured top spot in Pool B with six points, three ahead of the U.S. and Samoa.

"Antoine is a very good player and it's very important for us to help him on the field and I think for the first day it's been a good day for us and for him, winning our first two games," France captain Paulin Riva said on Friday.

"He's the best player in the world so for me it's an honour to have him in the group."

The French have one more pool match to come against Australia on Saturday afternoon. REUTERS