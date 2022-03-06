Winning start for China at Winter Paralympics

YANQING (China) • For a country that had previously won just one medal at the Winter Paralympics, China's campaign at the Beijing Games might already qualify as a huge success after they yesterday claimed an impressive eight medals on the opening day of action.

The hosts were always expected to better their tally from the 2018 Pyeongchang Games, but yesterday's showing, which included medals in alpine skiing and biathlon, proved that these Olympics could be a turning point for China in para-winter sports.

Zhu Daqing won a surprise silver in the women's downhill vision impaired category, behind Slovakian Henrieta Farkasova, before seven more medals followed, including biathlon sprint golds for Guo Yujie and Liu Zixu.

"This medal means that I stood on the top of the podium as a para biathlete, competing for my country internationally. I'm really proud," said Liu, who lost both legs in a car accident as a child, after making all 10 shots to deny Ukraine's Taras Rad first place.

"It's a sport (biathlon) that is both dynamic and static - very challenging. Shooting well is hard, skiing fast is difficult as well."

Zhu, who started competing in alpine skiing only three years ago, said the Paralympics on home soil gave Chinese athletes the opportunity to show their quality on the world stage.

"I am grateful for such a platform so that we have the chance to perform better," she added.

Zhu was unable to make the 2008 Beijing Paralympics after her vision worsened in the lead-up to the event, resulting in eye surgery.

She continued to push on despite many more lean years, culminating in the first para-alpine skiing medal for China.

"Facing difficulties is easier than dealing with the regrets. I think I can overcome any difficulties now," Zhu said. "I am satisfied, I tried to show my best in today's competition and I did it."

China topped the medal tally at the Summer Paralympics in Tokyo last year but have had limited success at the Winter Games, where their only previous medal - a gold - came in wheelchair curling at Pyeongchang.

Their curlers are favourites to retain their title in Beijing, where China have sent the largest contingent among all countries, with 96 athletes expected to take part across all six sports.

Meanwhile, the International Paralympic Committee is demanding answers from China's state broadcaster after an impassioned, anti-war speech by its head appeared to have been censored during the opening ceremony on Friday.

President Andrew Parsons said he was "horrified" by last week's invasion of Ukraine by Russia but that part of his speech was not translated into Chinese, while another part mentioning the breach of the Olympic Truce was made inaudible.

"We are aware of reports and have asked CCTV for an explanation," a spokesman said. China has avoided taking a clear stance on the invasion of Ukraine.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG, XINHUA