Winning Single should go one better in Race 2

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(6) PORQUE TE VAS was outrun late on debut by an experienced and well-fancied sort. She would have come on, so is likely to be prominent again over this shorter trip.

(3) MIA REGINA did not finish far behind and would have made natural improvement. She can make her presence felt.

(7) ST KITTS was fancied on debut when third over 1,000m despite a slow start. The two-year-old filly, too, is open to any amount of improvement. The betting should provide a clue on the chances of the newcomers.

(8) TEARDROP and (9) WHO DO YOU LOVE are of particular interest.

RACE 2 (1,000M)

(7) WINNING SINGLE ran with promise when second on debut. With the experience, he could go one better.

(3) BEERENBERG and (4) CANFORD LIGHTS ought to make natural improvement, too. But a bigger threat is likely to come from one of the newcomers. The betting should provide a guide to their chances.

(1) ALMAS TOWER and (2) ALPINE CHALLENGE are runners to note, according to their trainers' comments.

RACE 3 (1,200M)

(1) LITTLE MISS PINK has improved and looks well placed to make a bold winning bid.

(2) ANYWHICHWAY improved in her second start before a layoff. She could make further progress.

(4) SILKY SECRET and (5) SPARKLING CRYSTAL are likely improvers after fair introductions. They could have a say. Watch the betting on newcomer (6) YOUCRACKMEUP.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

The well-bred stablemates (1) DIVINE DYNASTY and (6) LA VIDA have some staying power in their pedigrees. They should enjoy the extra distance and fight it out.

(2) CRUIZIN CALIFORNIA is likely to give a good sight. She should be competitive from a good draw with the blinkers retained.

(7) THE HEAT IS ON made a pleasing introduction before a subsequent layoff and is open to any amount of improvement for her return.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(1) CAPTIVE MOON caught the eye when stepping up to this distance on his return from a break. He should have more to offer with improved fitness. He should play a leading role.

(9) FUTURISMO was on debut when finishing behind Captive Moon. The three-year-old colt should improve with that experience to pose a threat.

(2) FOREVER BILL, (3) AL BUGATTI and (4) HAMLET have the form and experience to have their say.

(6) KISS INTHE RAIN and (10) HOME JAMES are likely improvers. They are returning from their layoffs, during which they were gelded. Watch newcomers (11) ROBERT BURNS and (12) THOUSAND SHIPS.

RACE 6 (1,400M)

(3) DUPLICITY beat (4) LONG WHITE CLOUD in a similar contest last time. Long White Cloud is weighted to turn the tables.

(2) BALLROOM BLISS has found consistency with blinkers and should also get closer to that pair on revised terms.

(5) SYMPHONY OF LIGHT is at peak fitness and also better off at the weights. She can make her presence felt.

(1) HIGH HOSANNA is relatively unexposed and should have more to offer with the step up to this distance.

(7) WARM WELCOME and (8) ISLAND TREASURE have claims, too.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(1) FUTURE PRINCE bounced back to winning ways on his return after a rest during which he was gelded. He has worked well. He should have more to offer stepping up in trip.

(3) LET IT BURN and (4) I WANT IT ALL are progressive sorts with solid form. They will also have their say.

(7) GENTLEMAN JOE is unexposed but made the expected improvement to open his account second-up. He, too, is likely to make further progress and be competitive.

(2) ALINGALONGA and (6) FORT RED will keep their younger rivals honest.