Winning like this is a privilege: Van der Poel

BEIJING • Sweden's Nils van der Poel smashed his own 10,000m world record to bag his second gold of the Beijing Olympics in a breathtaking finish at the National Speed Skating Oval yesterday.

The 25-year-old, who won the 5,000m on Sunday, sped ahead of rivals in ever-faster lap times, shaving over two seconds off the mark he set in the Netherlands last year. He crossed in 12min 30.74sec.

He started strong and whizzed around the oval, widening the gap between himself and Dutch rival Patrick Roest, building a five-second lead and was ahead of the Olympic record by the 3,000m mark.

By the midway point of the race, van der Poel had a gaping nine-second lead over Roest and he broke his own record in the final laps before skating a blistering last lap that was his fastest of the race.

He crossed the finish line with a look of relief, waving to the cheering crowds, as the first speed-skating world record was set at Beijing 2022.

Roest, 26, who also finished behind van der Poel in the 5,000m, won silver in 12:44.59, while Italian Davide Ghiotto, 28, took bronze in 12:45.98.

Two other favourites fell away - Canada's defending champion Ted-Jan Bloemen came in eighth, while Dutchman Jorrit Bergsma, who won gold at Sochi 2014 and silver at Pyeongchang 2018, was fourth, both unable to cope with the pace set by van der Poel.

On Sweden's first medal in the event in 34 years, the champion said: "I could not have wished for a better way to win gold and break the world record. It feels great.

"We thought it could work today (the world record). Few are privileged to win like this."

The second speed-skating world record of the Games was set soon after with reigning champion Suzanne Schulting, 24, seeking to retain her 1,000m gold.

The Dutchwoman rewrote the mark yesterday after clocking 1min 26.514sec to surpass a nine-year record held by South Korea's Shim Suk-hee (1:26.661).

On the slopes, Norway's Marte Olsbu Roeiseland, 31, hit a perfect 10 out of 10 shots before clinching the women's 7.5km biathlon sprint for her second gold of the Games after the mixed relay.

Swede Elvira Oeberg, 22, skied a brilliant final lap to secure silver, 30.9sec behind the winner, with Italy's Dorothea Wierer, 31, picking up the bronze.

The 30-year-old Finn Iivo Niskanen also picked up another gold in cross-country skiing, adding the 15km classic title to the 50km crown that he won four years ago and the team sprint title he took at Sochi 2014.

"I'm really proud that I managed to win (for the) third time in a row at this distance this season. It's never easy to go to the start position as a favourite," Niskanen said after finishing in front of 30km skiathlon goal medallist Alexander Bolshunov, 25, of the Russian Olympic Committee.

