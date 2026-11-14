Winger Joseph bags record five tries as England hammer Japan 78-15

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LONDON, Nov 14 - England winger Will Joseph scored a record-equalling five tries to lead his side to a runaway 78-15 Nations Championship win over Japan at Twickenham on Saturday.

Joseph was making only his second appearance for England, more than four years after his debut, and started his return with a try from his first touch inside the opening 65 seconds before adding three more in the first 25 minutes.

The 24-year-old scored a fifth after the interval to equal the record set by Rory Underwood in 1989 and matched by Josh Lewsey in 2003 and Henry Arundell at the last World Cup.

England ran in 13 tries in a record score against Japan, and in the new Nations Championship competition. REUTERS