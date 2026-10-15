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Windies' Hope worried about excess baggage after landing another Player of the Match award

NEW DELHI, Oct 15 - West Indies captain Shai Hope is worried he may have to fork out excess baggage fees after picking up his third Player of the Match award on their tour of India.

The opener's unbeaten 102 in the fourth Twenty20 International on Wednesday set up a series-levelling win in Hyderabad. He also smashed a century in the second T20 in Ranchi.

Hope has been in sizzling form throughout the tour, hitting two hundreds in the earlier One-Day International leg. And while he was pleased with his performances he said he was struggling to fit his awards in his luggage.

"To be honest, they are a bit heavy, and we have got to look at the luggage weight," he quipped after West Indies prevailed by 24 runs.

"I think we are going to have some problems going back home."

Hope said getting off to a good start in Hyderabad was key.

"We got 50-plus opening partnership," he added. "So it was good for us to start innings and then obviously we got that foundation, you can express yourself a bit more in the middle period and then try to give the team the best finish as could as possible."

Hope clobbered nine sixes in his 50-ball knock and drew the admiration of his opponents.

"We need to respect what he has been doing," India opener Sanju Samson said. "He has been playing some really good cricketing shots, not taking that much risk, and respecting the bowlers as well."

Hope will look to give himself more baggage problems in Saturday's series decider in Bengaluru.

West Indies will next visit Bangladesh for a two-test series later this month. The hosts will breathe easier knowing Hope is being rested ahead of ODI World Cup qualifiers in February. REUTERS