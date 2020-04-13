Navigating tricky winds and choppy waters is part of a day's work for sailors Cecilia Low and Kimberly Lim. But even they had the wind taken out of their sails after the biggest race of their lives was called off.

Last December, the pair had qualified for the 49erFX skiff class at the Tokyo Olympics. That joy soon turned to disappointment last month when after weeks of speculation, organisers announced the July 24-Aug 9 Games would be postponed until 2021.

That confirmation capped a frenzied two weeks for the national sailors - they had hurriedly returned from Lisbon where they were training for about a month.

They were also due to compete in regattas in Spain and France, which are among Europe's worst-hit countries, but those races were cancelled.

Low, 29, told The Straits Times the uncertainty surrounding the Olympics was a little unsettling but added: "We weren't very stressed about the whole thing, actually, because we (figured) the organisers would postpone it by a year."

She said sailing, like many other sports, is dependent on the weather and other variables, which make summer the ideal time to race.

Lim, 23, saw the one-year delay as a positive. "It is a bit of a relief to have confirmation and having more time is always valuable. Now, it lightens our load a little bit. And we have the opportunity to prepare to hopefully do better than we might have had there been no postponement."

Still, the deferral has caused headaches for the duo, who won gold at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta.

Both had put their university studies on hold to pursue their Olympic ambition, and will now have to push that back a further year.

While funding is not a major worry - they are SpexScholars and receive monthly stipends as well as support in areas such as sports science and training and equipment - their practice schedule has been disrupted.

They are unable to train as they normally would because of the circuit breaker period enforced by the Government to restrict the spread of the virus in Singapore.

Instead of going out on the water, they stay indoors and focus on twice-daily home-based strength and conditioning sessions with coaches from the Singapore Sport Institute through their digital devices.

Low said the new regimen "feels normal already" because they had done almost the same routine when they were in self-isolation for two weeks upon returning from Lisbon on March 17, a day before Portugal declared a state of emergency and went into lockdown.

Getting used to not meeting is also a strange new reality for Low and Lim. After all, they have seen each other almost every day for the past five years, since they became 49erFX partners.

But both chuckle and say technology and the convenience of video calls make it bearable.

What they miss, however, is being outdoors. After their period of self-isolation ended, they managed to squeeze in two sessions sailing out on the water, before the latest measures kicked in last Tuesday.

Lim said: "Sailing is a sport that gives you so much freedom, it's so dynamic and it takes one to experience it to really know.

"It was really nice to be able to sail that weekend. We had good weather, and really, it was a luxury. A situation like this makes you love your sport even more."