Patience is not only a virtue when a horse stays in his box for almost a year, but it was also the key to quite literally a "Win Win" situation for the Royal Sabah Turf Club's son of Per Incanto at Kranji on Saturday.

Win Win did give his East Malaysian connections every reason to believe he was well named following a first win at only his fourth start in an Open Maiden race over 1,000m in November 2020.