Win Win set for encore

Last-start runaway winner Win Win looks set to defy a nine-point penalty in Saturday's $50,000 Class 4 race over the Polytrack 1,100m.

The David Kok-trained five-year-old grey New Zealand-bred has progressed further, judging by his nice and relaxed hit-out on the right-handed Track 6 at Kranji yesterday morning.

Taken out by winning jockey Oscar Chavez, the Turf Bloodstock Sabah Stable-owned gelding breezed over 600m unextended in 40.5 seconds. He finished with plenty in reserve.

Last Thursday, Win Win's fitness and improvement were already endorsed with his splendid trial victory.

He jumped swiftly out of the gates and led by over a length under a good hold by Chavez.

He straightened up nicely. From there, Chavez just sat pretty all the way to the winning post. He did not flex a single muscle.

Last-start Class 3 fourth-place getter So Hi Class was worked up a little to finish second, half a length behind.

Win Win clocked a respectable 1min 00.62sec for the Polytrack 1,000m.

Before his success on March 26, he was also victorious in his trial, which he won by 51/4 lengths in 59.31sec.

He brought that form to the races. After sitting a handy third-fourth, he was unleashed in the straight. He went on to score by 53/4 lengths in 1:05.28.

That was in a Class 4 event over the Poly 1,100m with 50 rating points. He has been penalised nine points, or 41/2kg in handicapping terms of one point to 1/2kg. But that should not stop him from winning his third race from 10 starts.

Kok is happy with his charge's progress and has high hopes for Saturday.

"I'm very happy with him. He galloped well today and he also won his trial last week. He keeps improving," said the genial naturalised Singaporean.

"Oscar is also very happy with his preparation and fitness.

"Saturday's field is stronger, no doubt. Last-start winner Boy Xander is there, plus a couple of other horses.

"But my horse ticks all the boxes. He should run a very good race. Fingers crossed."

Trainer Jason Lim's Boy Xander, who led all the way to win by two lengths in 1:05.67 over the Poly 1,100m on March 9, was not out to break any records.

Ridden by winning partner and this season's leading rider Manoel Nunes, the four-year-old New Zealand-bred just went out to stretch his legs in 46.1sec. He looked fit.

Trainer Tim Fitzsimmons' Hero, who came from last to finish fourth behind Win Win in last Thursday's trial, is another to watch on Saturday - in the $50,000 Class 4 race over the 1,600m on turf.

The lightly raced four-year-old Australian-bred sped fluidly over 600m in 38.4. He pulled up on his toes.