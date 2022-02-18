Win over Japan puts S'pore on brink of semis

Singapore are tantalisingly close to winning at least a historic bronze at the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Malaysia, after the men's team beat Japan 3-2 in their second Group B match yesterday.

The Republic will conclude their group campaign today against Kazakhstan, who are already eliminated after being swept 5-0 by Malaysia and Japan, and whose highest-ranked player is world No. 429 Artur Niyazov.

A win will put Singapore in a strong position to secure a place in tomorrow's semi-finals and at least a shared bronze, as well as a third appearance at the May 8-15 Thomas Cup in Thailand.

After losing 5-0 to Malaysia on Wednesday, Singapore will also need the hosts - who are already through to the final four - to beat Japan in order to advance.

Singapore Badminton Association technical director Martin Andrew was pleased with the "good all-round performance" against Japan and is counting on Malaysia to put out a strong team against Japan today.

He said: "We are focused on beating Kazakhstan... if we don't beat them, we do not deserve to go through to the next stage."

In yesterday's first singles at the Setia City Convention Centre in Selangor, Singapore's world champion and world No. 12 Loh Kean Yew, 24, got the team off to a winning start, beating 343rd-ranked Riku Hatano 21-16, 21-15 in 37 minutes.

But the matches that followed were topsy-turvy affairs.

Singapore's unranked Andy Kwek, 22, and Wesley Koh, 19, combined for the first time to play the first doubles match. Kwek's regular partner Danny Bawa Chrisnanta was instead paired with Terry Hee for the second doubles after Hee's partner Loh Kean Hean tested positive for Covid-19 and did not travel with the team.

Kwek and Koh put up a good fight against Japan's 857th-ranked Ayato Endo and Yuta Takei before losing 21-12, 19-21, 21-15 in 47 minutes.

It was a more favourable roller-coaster second singles match for Singapore as world No. 104 Jason Teh outlasted the unranked 20-year-old Koo Takahashi 21-15, 13-21, 21-18 after an hour's battle.

Teh, 21, lost a decider to Ng Tze Yong in the 5-0 defeat by Malaysia on Wednesday and learnt from the experience.

He said: "I was rushing to close out the match then and things did not end well, so I learnt to stay calm during crucial points."

The nail-biting encounters continued in the second doubles match as Chrisnanta, 33, and Hee, ranked as high as 60th in 2018, were taken the distance by unranked 19-year-olds Haruya Nishida and Shuntaro Mezaki.

In the decider, the Singaporean duo let slip a 14-8 lead and were down 19-17 before rallying to win the last four points and the match 21-18, 18-21, 21-19 in 46 minutes to take the team across the line for the overall victory.

Hee, 26, said: "It feels great to reunite with my senior.

"We feel comfortable and familiar with each other...

"We tried to play hard and fast when we were leading, which was a bit wrong as the opponents are younger and have more energy.

"Ultimately, the difference was our experience."

In the third singles, Singapore's world No. 274 Joel Koh lost 21-10, 21-17 to the unranked Koshiro Moriguchi in 33 minutes.

Andrew said: "Our players still can improve further.

"I'm looking for greater levels of consistency and initiative-taking. They did this well today but we are looking for more throughout."