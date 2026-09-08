Win a pass to a pickleball clinic with world No. 2 Gabriel Tardio in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Want to learn how to dink, reset and execute a third drop shot well?

One pickleball enthusiast will get VIP access to a clinic with world No. 2 player Gabriel Tardio in September as part of a contest organised by sports and lifestyle brand Facolos in collaboration with The Straits Times.

The contest winner will get to participate in the clinic, which takes place on Sept 18 from 5 to 8 pm at The Sports Arina @ EXPO.

Those who are keen to take part can submit their entries for the contest, which will be held from Sept 8 to 13, by following the instructions below and on ST sports’ Instagram page.

To be eligible for the prize, all participants must also agree to and fulfil the giveaway’s full terms and conditions, which are stated below.

Tardio will be in Singapore to promote his new paddle with Facolos and will be conducting a series of clinics during his visit here.

Full terms and conditions:

1. The Straits Times-Facolos Clinic Contest (“Contest”) is organised by SPH Media Limited (“SPH”).

2. By participating in the Contest, participants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions set out below (“Terms”), including any amendments, which shall be final and binding in all respects.

Eligibility

3. The Contest is open to all Singapore citizens and permanent residents residing in Singapore and aged 18 years and above at the time of participation.

4. Employees of SPH and Facolos Pickleball Singapore (“Sponsor”) and their affiliates and agencies, as well as the employees’ immediate family members, are not eligible to participate in the Contest.

5. SPH reserves the right to verify and determine, in its sole and absolute discretion, the eligibility of all participants to participate in the Contest. Entries that do not meet the eligibility criteria will be disqualified.

6. If at any point in time, whether or not during the Contest Period, SPH determines that a participant has breached the Terms, that the participant has provided false information, or that the participant does not meet the eligibility criteria for the Contest, SPH may disqualify the participant and forfeit, withhold, reclaim or recover from the participant any prizes awarded to the participant (or the value of such prizes won).

Contest Mechanics

7. Between Sept 8 , 2026 and Sept 13 , 2026 (“Contest Period”), an eligible participant may enter the Contest by:

(a) Following Facolos Singapore and The Straits Times Sports social media pages on Instagram.

(b) Answering a question which is posted on The Straits Times Sports social media page on Instagram (“Post”) by commenting directly on the Post.

8. At the end of the Contest Period, one winner who has provided the most creative answer to the Post will be selected by The Straits Times.

9. Participants agree that SPH shall have the right to publish the names, comments and/or any photographs shared by the participants for publicity purposes without further reference to the participants.

Prizes

10. One winner of the Contest will be eligible to receive a slot to a pickleball clinic held by Gabriel Tardio at the Sports Arina Expo on Sept 18, from 5 to 8pm.

11. All prizes are non-transferable, non-exchangeable, and not redeemable for cash, either in part or in whole.

12. Winners will be notified by The Straits Times via Instagram within five (5) days after the determination of the winner. SPH reserves the right to select another winner if any winner is uncontactable.

13. The winner must acknowledge receipt of the above notification within three (3) working days from the date of notification and collect the prize in accordance with the procedure as specified in the notification, failing which the prize shall be deemed as forfeited. No extensions or variations will be entertained and SPH may deal with all unclaimed prizes in any manner deemed fit, including selecting alternate winners for the unclaimed prizes.

14. The winner may be required to produce their proof of identity and any other supporting documents for verification.

15. By collecting the prizes, the winners agree that SPH makes no representations or warranties of any kind in respect of the prizes, whether implied, express or statutory, including without limitation the warranties of non-infringement of third-party rights, title, merchantability, satisfactory quality or fitness for a particular purpose. The winners further agree that SPH shall not under any circumstances whatsoever be liable for any use of the prizes and the winners shall indemnify SPH against any losses or damages that SPH may suffer arising from the use of the prizes. Any dispute about the quality or condition of the prizes is to be resolved directly with the Sponsor and SPH shall not be obliged to assist or act on the winner’s behalf in communicating with the Sponsor. The Sponsor may update, modify or change the terms and conditions of use of the prizes at any time, and SPH shall not be liable to the winners for any such update, modification or change.

16. SPH reserves the right to publish the names and/or photographs of the winner for publicity purposes without further reference to the winner.

Intellectual Property

17. By participating in this contest, each participant warrants that their submissions are their original work and, as such, is the sole and exclusive owner and rights holder of their submissions.

18. The use of or reliance on any generative AI platform in any part of the creation process of the submissions is strictly prohibited, and any participant found to be in breach of this requirement shall be immediately disqualified.

19. Each participant grants SPH the irrevocable right to use, apply, reproduce, display, broadcast, modify, summarise, adapt, sub-license and communicate their submissions for any purpose whatsoever and at any time across all platforms, including social media, websites and marketing materials, without any payment or compensation to the participant.

20. Participants agree not to submit any content which: (a) infringes another’s intellectual property rights, moral rights or any other rights including without limitation confidentiality obligations; (b) contains material which is or which promotes activities which are illegal, offensive, discriminatory, harassing, or otherwise inappropriate; and/or (c) violates any applicable laws and regulations.

Data Protection

21. By participating in the Contest, participants agree that any personal data submitted may be collected, used and/or disclosed by SPH and/or the Sponsor and their affiliates (“SPH/Sponsor Group”) as well as their agents and authorised service providers for the purpose of administering the Contest, announcing the results of the Contest, identifying and contacting the winners of the Contest and verifying their identity, the provision and fulfilment of the prize and to publicise and conduct marketing related to the Contest, including featuring the participants (including the winners) across all media and platforms, and such other purposes reasonably related to the aforesaid (“Purposes”). The participants further agree to the processing of their personal data in accordance with the terms of SPH’s Personal Data Protection Notice as amended from time to time, available at https://www.sph.com.sg/tnc/pdpa/.

22. Participants hereby confirm that in respect of any third party’s personal data submitted in connection with the Contest, they have obtained such third party’s consent to the collection, use and disclosure of the third party’s personal data by SPH/Sponsor Group, their related corporations and affiliates as well as their agents and authorised service providers for the above Purposes.

General

23. SPH shall not be liable for any loss, damage, injury or expense incurred by participants as a result of their participation in the Contest or the redemption and/or use of prizes.

24. SPH is not responsible for any entries not successfully completed or submitted due to a technical fault of any kind, including technical malfunctions, computer hardware or software failures, and satellite, network or server failures.

25. SPH is not responsible for any failure or delay caused by events beyond its reasonable control, including but not limited to natural disasters, technical disruptions or government regulations.

26. SPH reserves the right to amend, suspend or cancel the Contest and/or these Terms at any time without prior notice.

27. All decisions made by SPH relating to the Contest are final and binding. No correspondence, including but not limited to queries and appeals, will be entertained.

28. If any provision in these Terms shall be unlawful, void or for any reason unenforceable, then that provision shall be deemed severable from these Terms without affecting the legality, validity and enforceability of the remaining part of that provision or of other provisions.

29. The Contest and these Terms shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of Singapore and the participants agree to submit to the exclusive jurisdiction of the courts of Singapore.