Wimbledon is Rafa's priority

PARIS • Rafael Nadal will play at Wimbledon later this month, as long as his body allows him to.

Having already claimed the Australian Open and a record-extending 14th French Open on Sunday, the Spaniard is now halfway to a calendar year men's Grand Slam.

It was a feat that eluded top-ranked Novak Djokovic last year, as he fell in the US Open final to Daniil Medvedev, so the chance to get one over his long-time rival, who trails him by two titles in the all-time Grand Slams list, is especially appealing to Nadal.

The record 22-time Major champion said on Sunday: "I am going to be in Wimbledon if my body is ready to be in Wimbledon. Wimbledon is not a tournament that I want to miss."

The only obstacle holding the 36-year-old back appears to be his chronic foot injury.

The longstanding problem flared up last year, forcing him to skip the US Open and end his season early.

But the new world No. 4, who also missed Wimbledon last year, has been the man to beat at the Slams this year and he will be a huge favourite in London.

Nadal, however, revealed he had to push through the pain barrier over the past fortnight and this was not a viable solution long term.

The veteran secured Sunday's final win over Casper Ruud with a numbed foot - thanks to a series of injections throughout the clay-court tournament - but he is not prepared to undergo a similar procedure again for the grass-court Slam, which starts on June 27.

"Wimbledon is a priority, always has been a priority. If I'm able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes. To play with anaesthetic injections, I do not want to put myself in that position again," he said.

"It can happen once but no, it's not the philosophy of life I want to follow. Let's see. I am always a positive guy and always expect the things are going the right way. Let's be confident, let's be positive and let's see what's going on."

Taking anaesthetic injections was the only way he could have got through the French Open, but he is exploring a more radical form of medical treatment. This involves attempting to burn the nerves via a technique that he describes as "radio frequency injections".

Said Nadal: "If it works, I keep going. If not, it will be another story and I'll ask myself if I'm ready to do a major surgery which may not guarantee I'll be competitive and may take a long time to be back.

"It's obvious that with circumstances that I am playing, I can't and I don't want to keep going. I'm going to keep working to try to find a solution and an improvement for what's happening in the foot."

As the All England Club champion in 2008 and 2010, Nadal would dearly love to win another Wimbledon, more than a decade after his last.

Former British No. 1 Tim Henman believes that goal, as well as the opportunity to be three-quarters of the way to a first men's calendar Grand Slam since Rod Laver did so in 1969, is enough motivation for the "King of Clay" to power through any discomfort.

"If Nadal is healthy, which is a big challenge with his foot injury - can he win Wimbledon? Absolutely, and that's incredibly exciting," he told Eurosport. "Now you can talk about the Grand Slam being on. Surely it is going to motivate him to keep on going... it's a privilege to see one of the greatest champions in our sport playing like that."

