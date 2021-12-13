Wily old grey Born To Perform again in Race 3

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) VEGAS GOLD ran a much better race last time. His merit rating has gone up. As a result, he is rated to win. He just needs to confirm his form on the Poly.

(6) GLOBAL PATH ran a fair race at Scottsville last week and has shown on this surface. He has not drawn as well as his rivals, but he must be given a fair chance.

(3) LA FILLE has been knocking on the door against her gender. She has been campaigning over this shorter trip, so could give the males the slip.

(1) ALMA MATER looked a serious threat against a highly regarded sort last start and tired only late. He could enjoy this trip.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(2) AMARANDI made good progress from her two starts to finish second at Scottsville last start, when allowed to stride along upfront. She has a plum draw and should have every chance at Greyville this time.

(5) LEOPARD LADY was unlucky when a close second last start. Overall, she is overdue to win her maiden.

(7) CRAZY BLUES had something gone wrong when expected to improve on her fair debut. She deserves another chance, especially with a change of tactics.

(1) CORNER CRUSADE and (3) AUSTEN have the potential and barriers to get into the fray.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) BORN TO PERFORM got his head in front again last time. The wily old grey could have even more to come, as he has only a two-merit point raise. More importantly, he is 1.5kg better off than his chief rival,

(6) RALPH THE RASCAL, who finished a neck behind him the last time they met. The youngster

(7) CONQUER THE ENEMY never got into it after being squeezed at the gate last time. He is a promising sort who could be ready to realise his potential in his third run as a gelding.

RACE 4 (1,400M)

(7) BOLD PREMIER did a lot better with blinkers last time. He should give another good account of himself.

(3) GET CARTER should be ready to win, having finished runner-up in his last two outings.

(1) BLACKWHITEDYNAMITE is finally back on the Poly and could run to form. He has the best draw and must be taken seriously with top jockey Anton Marcus aboard.

(5) RED MAHOGANY was not far behind him and just needs to settle to threaten.

RACE 5 (1,400M)

(3) HUMDINGER has been living up to her name and is getting better with racing. This looks the ideal trip for her to go one better if she handles the Poly. But, while she has earned her rating quickly, (9) STATE OF MIND has been dropping in the ratings. Last time, she made an eye-catching return to form. A wide draw may be what separates them at the wire. She has drawn Gate 9, to her rival's Gate 3.

(6) SPIRIT OF DACHA was not disgraced when finishing a neck behind Humdinger last time. She has shown a liking for the Poly and could be a big threat on revised weights.

(1) QUICKSTEP LADY and (10) FREEDOM SEEKER have the class to trouble the lot.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(1) ROYAL KITTY will be looking to redeem herself against (5) FLOWER SEASON. From Gate 1, she could do just that. But, after being beaten by Flower Season, she does find herself 1kg worse off. The thing is she prefers this longer trip, while Flower Season has yet to win over it.

(6) RECKLESS LOVE ran a much better race last time and is racing off a more workable merit rating. She could build on her confidence with a win.

(3) HATTA won her maiden in good fashion but is racing after more than three months off the circuit. She needs to be watched.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(9) DIVA'S EXPRESS is the one to watch. She brings fair Western Cape form into the race. Having dropped in ratings, she could run well after a long break.

(4) QAARAAT is getting there. She has been campaigning over sprints and ran a fair race over 1,400m at Scottsville last week. She could now be ready for this longer distance.

(3) HOT MONEY looks well placed. She has also drawn well and could slip away at the right time.

(5) RAIN WEAR beat her male rivals by coming from behind and may improve further.

RACE 8 (1,900M)

(3) HEARTSEASE has been brought along steadily. She has made what looks to be the required improvement. She has run decent races from wide draws but has drawn well this time.

(8) CHELSEA FLOWER moved up nicely to finish second behind an older rival when trying further. She is also going about it the right way and, if not minding the switch to turf, can fight it out.

(2) PORT ADELAIDE enjoyed the quick early pace last time. The mare might just get the race run to suit again.

(4) EVENING PRIMROSE disappointed a bit after winning her debut. She is worth another chance with the second-run syndrome behind her.