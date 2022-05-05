Willow Lane looks to be heading for a double

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) HARCOURT is a debutant gelding. If he has any ability he could take the honours.

(9) VESUVIO was not fancied on debut but is sure to come on with experienced gained.

(1) GREAT MELODY and (2) GIMME ROYALTY are not going to Hollywood but could have a say in the finish.

RACE 2 (1,200M)

(1) IN THE ETHER deserves her maiden victory. She finished over two lengths ahead of (4) LA BANQUIERE but the latter could apply different tactics from pole draw. It could get close.

(3) ROCKINGTHETIMEAWAY was narrowly beaten after an awkward start last time and could get involved.

(10) STARLIT STRIP can only improve on debut.

(2) BRITISH DIVA could make the frame.

RACE 3 (1,000M)

(1) MUFASA pulled up fatigued last time and never raised a gallop. Look for a big run.

(4) GOLIATH HERON is on a hat-trick but (6) SPANISH BOY and (5) IRFAANS BOY should be right on top of him on recent form.

(2) RETALLICK has ability and should do better than in previous runs.

RACE 4 (2,600M)

(1) MASAAKEN is weighted better than (5) CAP ESTEL on their February meeting for that half-length beating and should turn it around.

(6) ARLINGTON ACTION is maturing and should make a determined effort.

(4) ROYAL MAZARIN showed a form return last time and could get involved.

(2) FLYING FIRST CLASS won well last time and the extra 200m is not a problem.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(1) WHITE FANG gives weight to all and comes off a rest. However, if anywhere near peak fitness, he could outrun them.

(3) FLYING GRACE, (10) CLARKSON and (8) ELUSIVE SWANN are all capable but have inter-changing form. They will need luck in the running.

(6) MADABOUT FASHION was not disgraced in his first run as a gelding.

RACE 6 (1,450M)

(2) WILLOW LANE was given a break, as ordered by the doctor. She won full of running in her comeback run and looks on track for a double.

(1) ELUSIVE WOMAN needed her last outing and should come on this time.

(5) WINGS OF NIKE was not striding out last time but is capable of better.

(3) THEROSEOFBECHARRE has ability.

RACE 7 (1,450M)

(5) HUMDINGER moved too early last start but could get into a good position from Gate 1 and time it better.

(3) ROHA is sure to set the pace and could keep up the gallop. However, she meets (9) CORAL DAWN on 4.5kg worse terms and the latter should come into the reckoning.

(6) WOKONDA is holding form but (8) MAMAQUERA should be on top of her, on 2kg better for a length.

RACE 8 (1,600M)

(5) SECRET IS OURS is holding form and should run another genuine race.

(4) CALIBRE CREST and (7) TATTENHAM HILL look above average and either could get into the action.

(11) CALL ME MASTER could get into the money.