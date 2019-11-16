Williams on a mission, not a 'holiday'

TORONTO • Sonny Bill Williams thrives on a challenge, but as he took in his surroundings on Thursday night, even he was quick to admit this was a whole new world.

"That makes it so exciting because I believe in this project," the Toronto Wolfpack signing said at his first press conference since signing a £2.6 million-a-year (S$4.6 million) deal, making him the highest-paid player in both rugby league and union.

Seldom does rugby league attract the attention of the opposite code, but when you combine a player of Williams' profile with a franchise as unique as England's Super League debutants Toronto, it is not difficult to see why this move has the sporting world talking.

By his own admission, it is likely the final chapter of an outstanding cross-code career.

"It probably is the last hurrah for me, but it doesn't mean I'm here for a holiday," said the New Zealander, who retired from the All Blacks after last month's Rugby World Cup. "I'm here to succeed."

The two-year deal he has signed with the Wolfpack could be his last - he is 34 - and in a sign of the pull the Canadian club have, he admitted that they were perhaps the only rugby league team for which he could have been lured back to the 13-man code.

"This opportunity was the only one - it had to be something special," he said. "I believe in what the Blues (his former Super Rugby team) are doing and they were moving in the right direction.



Sonny Bill Williams speaking to the press at London’s Emirates Stadium on Thursday during his unveiling as a Toronto Wolfpack player. The 34-year-old admitted that the move could be his last hurrah but he believes in the Wolfpack project and is determined to succeed. PHOTO: AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE



"But when this arose, I knew I had to sit down and have a think. Then when I spoke with the club and they told me what they were trying to achieve, it just made sense."

Toronto have made no secret of their ambition to revolutionise rugby league and a player with the profile of Williams is arguably the biggest thing to happen to the sport in decades.

The Wolfpack have compared the significance of signing Williams to basketball star LeBron James, and although the likeness does not sit easily with him, the opportunity to use his considerable influence in a new market is not lost on him, either.

"I understand why they've done it, though... to get traction in North America," he added. "But there's no better opportunity for me than this one, and not wanting to be compared to (James) doesn't mean it's pressure, it just means I don't see myself as a big star like that.

"This project has got me on the edge of my seat. If we can get some traction and the sport takes off over there, that would be awesome. I want to help deliver some exposure in North America and prove to people that these guys are here to stay.

"Who knows, maybe we can start another team in Canada too?"

THE GUARDIAN