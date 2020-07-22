Williams in demand again after Wolfpack pull out of league

LONDON • Sonny Bill Williams' US$10 million (S$13.8 million) contract, said to be the richest in rugby history, no longer has the same shine after his club Toronto Wolfpack pulled out of the currently suspended Super League season on Monday, citing the financial devastation caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

When the former All Black signed the blockbuster two-year deal in November, Wolfpack owner David Argyle had compared his signing to a "LeBron James or David Beckham" joining the Canadian outfit.

But the pandemic has put paid to those ambitions. Rugby league's first transatlantic team played only six games in what was their maiden Super League season before the 12-team competition was put on ice in March.

While the league will be restarting on Aug 2, the Wolfpack will not be participating due to "overwhelming challenges".

Toronto chief executive officer Bob Hunter told the Sydney Morning Herald yesterday that the team remain hopeful of returning next year, but a 45 per cent pay cut had been enacted.

Williams, along with the side's other overseas players, has been granted permission by Toronto to pursue a contract elsewhere following their Super League withdrawal.

"I know Sonny is healthy and in good shape and he'll have a lot of appeal,'' Hunter said. "Sonny is actually planning to take some time and rest in Europe, possibly Spain, before heading back (home).

"We're booking the flights now for all those guys and their families.

"We've told all the players today, 'Guys, if you can get on to another club, then go for it'. It won't affect their pay with us because it's already been reduced to 55 per cent. But we're encouraging them to do that."

Various National Rugby League (NRL) clubs, including the New Zealand Warriors, have already approached the two-time Rugby World Cup winner.

Said Cameron George, chief executive of the Auckland-based club and the only NRL team outside of Australia: "We're in a position where we're going to require players and if Sonny Bill Williams becomes available, we're going to look at how it could happen.

"We'll reach out for sure to try and understand the situation, we're already looking for loan players so imagine if it came off?

"The stars would have to be aligned, and I don't know if and when Sonny could even get to Australia. But we'd be mad not to ask the question."

REUTERS