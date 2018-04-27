Wilder post confirms his $66m offer for title fight

LOS ANGELES • Deontay Wilder is prepared to put his money where his mouth is after telling Britain's Anthony Joshua that the cash was "in the bag" as prospects rose on Wednesday of a boxing world title unification bout between the unbeaten heavyweights.

In a Twitter video posted on Wednesday, the World Boxing Council world champion backed up reports that his camp had e-mailed Joshua and promoter Eddie Hearn an offer of a minimum of US$50 million (S$66.3 million).

"I've got something special for you," Wilder said. "By the way, all the money is in the bag. I expect you'll be a man of your word."

Joshua, who unified the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Organisation heavyweight titles after out-pointing New Zealand's Joseph Parker on March 31, has said he would "take US$50 million up front" to fight Wilder.

The Los Angeles Times said on Wednesday that Wilder's promoter Lou DiBella had confirmed the offer for a fight in the United States between September and December, at a venue of the American's choosing.

"We'll see how badly he wants the fight," DiBella told the paper.

"Anthony Joshua has said he'd accept this offer. If Eddie Hearn is not looking to stop it from happening, they now have an extraordinary offer to consider."

ESPN reported that both camps had confirmed the offer, adding that it was for one fight with no rematch clause, and it would have to be the next bout for either fighter.

The winner of a Joshua-Wilder bout would be the first man to hold all four major heavyweight titles simultaneously.

Hearn is expected to meet with Wilder's manager Shelly Finkel today to discuss the offer.

The Englishman told YouTube boxing channel IFL TV on Wednesday: At this stage, I can't tell you if it's real or not. But we have to take it seriously because if it is real, it's definitely of interest."

"If the money is there and the venue is to our liking, and the money is secure, then there's a real strong chance this fight can happen."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE