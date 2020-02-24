Wilder furious team wouldn't let him fight on

LAS VEGAS • Deontay Wilder yelled "why did you do that" at his corner after they threw in the towel in the seventh round of his epic heavyweight rematch with Tyson Fury at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night.

It was the American's first defeat, with all but one of his 42 victories ending inside the distance.

Afterwards, Wilder expressed his anger at not being able to finish the bout on his own terms, saying: "My side threw in the towel. I was ready to go out on my shield.

"I had a lot of things going into this fight. The better man won tonight. Even the greatest (have had to) come back, that's just part of it and you just take it for what it is. I make no excuses tonight.

"We'll come back even stronger next time. This is what big-time boxing is about, the best fighting the best."

Wilder did not attend the post-fight press conference after being rushed to hospital.

While it was suspected he suffered a burst eardrum after being dropped in the third round - he appeared to lose his equilibrium and was never the same following that knockdown - his coach, Jay Deas, insisted that it was just "a small cut inside the ear" even though blood was constantly flowing out of its canal.

However, he took umbrage with the decision to give up the bout, leading to the technical knockout decision.

"(Trainer) Mark (Breland) threw the towel in. I didn't think he should have done that. Deontay is the kind of guy who wants to go out on his shield," Deas added. "He would tell you straight up, don't throw the towel in...

"Wilder is a fearsome puncher, so that big shot is always possible. He can always land that shot to turn things around. Deontay is doing well and will be all the better for this."

On the possibility of a third meeting, Deas said: "I think so, absolutely. Knowing him like I do, he will want the rematch. These guys have put on two tremendous fights. The public will want it. We'll want it, they'll want it. It seems natural, it's what you'll see happen."

Fury has since floated the idea of having their next fight - their first encounter in December 2018 ended in a controversial split draw - at the Las Vegas Raiders stadium.

The National Football League ground can hold up to 72,000 people and the Briton feels it is an ideal venue as "great fights should have trilogies".

But not all are keen on seeing the pair get it on again after such a devastating display by Fury, and would prefer to see an unification fight with Britain's Anthony Joshua, who has the other heavyweight belts in the division.

