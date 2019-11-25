Wilder equals Ali's 10th straight title defence

LAS VEGAS • All it takes is one shot from Deontay Wilder and it is good night for his opponents.

Luis Ortiz had been dismantling him for six rounds and it looked like the American was on course to lose his World Boxing Council heavyweight title at the MGM Grand Hotel on Saturday night.

But it is not for nothing that Wilder is known as the most fearsome puncher in the heavyweight division.

The "Bronze Bomber", who is unbeaten, recorded his 10th straight title defence to equal boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who achieved the feat between 1974 and 1978.

Only four heavyweights in the history of the sport have made more than 10 straight title defences and while Wilder had to endure some punishment as he waited for a clear opening, when it came, with just nine seconds left in the seventh round, it was stunning.

He followed a pawing jab with a crushing straight right that sent Ortiz's head snapping back and his body crashing into the ropes before landing on the canvas.

On his 41st KO victory after his Cuban opponent failed to get up at the count of 10, Wilder said: "That was a punch intended to hurt for sure. I got him at the right angle, my feet were planted perfectly and I felt the torque.

"I finally found my measurement and I took the shot. I had to play around with him. I had to calculate certain moves.

"When I see the right shot, it is baby good night."

Only two men have survived his signature KO punch and one of them, Canadian Bermane Stiverne, suffered a unanimous decision loss in 2015.

Wilder confirmed that a rematch with Britain's Tyson Fury, who is also unbeaten, was on the cards.

The pair fought to a draw in Los Angeles last December - the only blemish on his record that includes 42 wins in 43 fights - and it appears that Wilder and Fury will square off again in February.

Wilder said: "We have Tyson Fury the rematch next. It's set to be done so we will see how that goes and then, after that, I am looking for a unification bout.

"I want one champion, one face, one name that goes by Deontay Wilder. The heavyweight division is too small to have so many belts lingering around. It should be just one champion and I am the perfect man for that job."

If he beats Fury, a blockbuster unification bout against the winner of next month's rematch between Britain's Anthony Joshua and Mexican-American Andy Ruiz in Saudi Arabia for boxing's three other major heavyweight belts could follow.

