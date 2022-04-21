Wiggins offered help after abuse allegations

LONDON • British Cycling said on Tuesday that its safeguarding team had reached out to Bradley Wiggins after the five-gold Olympic champion alleged he was sexually groomed by a coach - he did not name the abuser - when he was 13.

The retired 41-year-old made the claims in an interview with Men's Health UK magazine and revealed the trauma carried over into adulthood.

"I was groomed by a coach when I was younger - I was about 13 - and I never fully accepted that," said Wiggins, who won the Tour de France in 2012.

The first British winner of cycling's most prestigious race added he could not speak up at the time due to a troubled relationship with his stepfather.

"Yes. It all impacted me as an adult. I buried it. My stepfather was quite violent to me, he used to call me a f***** for wearing Lycra and stuff, so I didn't think I could tell him," he added.

"I was such a loner. I just wanted to get out of the environment. I became so insular. I was quite a strange teenager in many ways and I think the drive on the bike stemmed from adversity."

Wiggins also spoke at length about his non-existent relationship with his biological father, Gary, who walked out on his family when he was a child, saying he was an alcoholic, a manic depressive and a violent drug abuser, before his murder in 2008.

Despite his flaws, the eight-time Olympic medallist, who hung up his bike in 2016, admitted he still desperately wanted his respect.

In a statement to Reuters, British Cycling said: "We are deeply concerned by the matter raised by Bradley Wiggins and our safeguarding team has made contact with him today to offer our full support.

"We would encourage anybody who has suffered abuse or has concerns about the welfare of others - regardless of when the incident took place - to utilise the support offered both by our trained team at British Cycling and the dedicated helpline which in turn helps us to ensure that our sport is a safe and welcoming place for all."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS