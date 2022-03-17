Wide but not out for Rocket Star

Manoel Nunes dejected with outside alley, but still expects sparks to fly this Saturday

Michael Lee
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Manoel Nunes had been counting down the days to his second race pairing with the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocket Star on Saturday, but barrier No. 13 drawn at yesterday's declarations has poured cold water on his enthusiasm.

The Brazilian ace said the sticky gate would call for fresh pre-race tactics discussions with Le Grange. But he remained hopeful other ticked boxes can still put the Star Witness five-year-old in good stead for an improved run in the $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m on turf.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 17, 2022, with the headline Wide but not out for Rocket Star. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top