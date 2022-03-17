Wide but not out for Rocket Star

Manoel Nunes had been counting down the days to his second race pairing with the Ricardo Le Grange-trained Rocket Star on Saturday, but barrier No. 13 drawn at yesterday's declarations has poured cold water on his enthusiasm.

The Brazilian ace said the sticky gate would call for fresh pre-race tactics discussions with Le Grange. But he remained hopeful other ticked boxes can still put the Star Witness five-year-old in good stead for an improved run in the $100,000 Class 1 race over 1,200m on turf.