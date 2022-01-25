Whyte gets first major win as trainer

Revered as the most successful rider in Hong Kong racing history with 13 jockeys' championships and a record 1,813 wins, Douglas Whyte forged new territory on Sunday, when Stronger provided him with his first major victory as a trainer.

The South African won the Group 1 Centenary Sprint Cup over 1,200m.

The diminutive chestnut upstaged Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint (1,200m) champion Sky Field by a head under Vincent Ho, after a protracted battle over the final 400m.

Another Group 1 winner Hot King Prawn finished third, half a length away.

Whyte's satisfaction was manifold, as he joined the select ranks of trainers to have succeeded at Group 1 level in Hong Kong.

The success also vindicated his faith in a horse he has repeatedly praised for his honesty, despite his relative size.

"I've had numerous amount (of Group 1) wins as a jockey, so to get the first one on the board as a trainer is great.

"I've been stiff a few times, but it's a good feeling," said Whyte, who accumulated more than 20 major victories as a jockey.

"Stronger came out of that International run significantly injured.

"He was lucky to get away with the (leg) injuries that he had, but he pulled through and we sent him up to Conghua for a while and brought him back, trialled him and got his confidence back."

