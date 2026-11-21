Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Why some parents in sport turn ‘toxic’, and the impact this has on their kids

From “sideline coaching” to berating officials and intimidating young players, their behaviour has become an issue.

SINGAPORE – Even after officiating hundreds of top-level football matches, retired professional referee James (not his real name) can still vividly recall one youth game he officiated about seven years ago.

A shout from the sidelines had stopped him in his tracks.

“Kasi patah!” a parent yelled, urging his son in Malay to “break the legs” of an opponent.

The referee, who did not want to be identified because he remains involved in the youth football scene, immediately stopped the match and urged the coach of the team to rebuke the parent.

“Such behaviour,” said James, “has been an issue for some time. It still happens today.”

The jarring incident is an extreme example of poor behaviour from parents in Singapore grassroots sport – not limited only to football – which parents, coaches and youth sports administrators The Straits Times spoke to said has been a long-term issue that has gotten worse.

Training grounds, practice courts or match venues have sometimes turned into settings where some adults scream at children, berate officials and intimidate opponents with the young athletes, sometimes as little as eight, left to absorb the consequences.

The issue is in the spotlight as more parents enrol their children in private sports academies in the hopes of building a Direct Schools Admission (DSA) portfolio to increase the chances of getting into a preferred school. The scheme, which was introduced in 2004, is meant to recognise students’ non-academic talents as a pathway to secondary schools.

In September, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth David Neo noted that some families treat the DSA as a “second front in the (education) ‘arms race’”, and said the government would engage Singaporeans in scrutinising the system.

There is more youth football being played too, with the Unleash The Roar! project to lift the game and aim for a spot at the 2034 World Cup in place , and grassroots games in the Singapore Youth League (SYL), Singapore Premier Youth League and JSSL available for players. Some 6,000 boys and girls participate in the SYL, which began in 2024, and they average about 30 competitive matches a year, double the number before the SYL began.

Ugly scenes in football

Terry Lee, 40, co-founder and coach of Technique Pro Football academy which has teams in both the JSSL and SYL, said he sees poor behaviour from parents “week in, week out” and even skipped going to some games because of the “toxic environment” around them .

“Before Covid-19, I think things were a bit better,” said Lee, whose son plays U-10s football. “The newer generation of parents seem to get overly excited, and show their anger and dissatisfaction publicly. Now it has become very intense.”

SYL and JSSL have taken steps to curb such incidents, which include setting up physical barriers and even implementing bans.

On Nov 1, ugly scenes at a local youth football tournament featuring overseas teams made its rounds on social media, when a physical altercation broke out involving a group of over 20 parents on the sidelines of during a match. The situation was resolved “amicably” after advisories and warnings were issued to the teams involved, said the organiser.

In May 2025, a 46-year-old man was arrested after a parent of a footballer was allegedly hit by a chair following a SYL match. Arguments among parents are common, said several coaches and parents.

The most frequent example of unseemly antics from sports parents, is “sideline coaching”, when parents shout instructions at their kids. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

The most frequent example of unseemly antics from sports parents, said those ST spoke to, is “sideline coaching” – when parents shout instructions at their kids, at times louder than the coach of the team. This is a perennial problem, said Flair Football Academy founder Ibrahim Chemad.

“They are shouting at their kids to do better, tackle harder,” said Ibrahim. “If he (a kid) keeps looking left and right, looking at the coach, looking at the parent, you know the kid is not even thinking about playing the game anymore.

“Now he’s more focused on not making a mistake because he’s scared of getting scolded by the parents. That is not development.”

An SYL referee, who asked not to be named, told ST: “Some parents put a lot of pressure on their children, making remarks such as, ‘Is this why I bring you here? Is this why I’m paying?’

“Some parents seem to want their children to become the next Neymar or Ronaldo, but the reality is that many of these children just want to enjoy playing football.”

Media professional Andre Hoeden, whose two sons aged 12 and 14 play in the SYL, has even seen a parent get worked up to the point of challenging an opposition player.

Hoeden said: “I was like, bro, relax. He’s 13 years old. You are 50. What are you going to do? You want to fight him?”

He noted, however, that most parents he sees continue to play a crucial and positive role in their children’s development.

Indeed, across several venues and over multiple weekends of the SYL, ST observed many parents ferrying their children to venues as early as 7am on weekends, staying on in the stands to support them and offering encouragement during and after matches.

Hoeden said: “Ultimately, only 5-10% of parents spoil it. I have often seen parents get up and clap for the players, saying ‘good effort’, when they come off the pitch after a defeat.

“You will see plenty of positive parenting each weekend and one heartening thing I always observe is that while some fathers may be stricter and to the point, mothers often provide encouragement and words of comfort. It is a pleasant sight and deserves to be pointed out too.”

Why some parents behave badly

Badminton, basketball and swimming coaches told ST they also have experience of overzealous parents crossing the line .

Olympian David Lim, founder of Swimfast Aquatic Group said: “I’ve seen parents become very involved during training. Some stand (at the end of the pool) with stopwatches, monitoring their children’s times. The children finish a set, turn around and immediately look at their parents for feedback.”

Lim, 60, said DSA – which offers pathways to schools through over 30 sports – is a big factor for this unwanted approach .

“This (behaviour) is particularly evident among parents whose children are approaching secondary school,” he said. “The pressure builds because they know that the next four to five years of their children’s lives will depend, to some extent, on which school they enter.”

One long-time youth football administrator said a “sense of entitlement” also contributes to the problem.

The administrator, who declined to be named, said: “Parents feel that because they are paying for their children’s (sporting) development, they have the right to dictate what happens on the pitch.”

Joel Tan, coach and founder of badminton academy More Than A Swing, believes however that parents intervening during their children’s competitions should not automatically be viewed as poor behaviour.

“Sometimes, they’re simply standing up for children who may not yet know how to advocate for themselves,” said Tan. “However, having good intentions doesn’t necessarily justify poor behaviour. What matters is how they choose to intervene.”

Impact on the child

Terence Ong, basketball head coach of Kheng Cheng School, said sideline coaching and referee abuse also happens in his sport .

Ong, who has been coaching since 2001, called such actions “counterproductive” and added: “It sometimes seems like they are trying to live vicariously through their children”.

Edgar Tham, chief sport and performance psychologist at SportPsych Consulting said the pressure from parents who overstep may have a profound impact on children.

He said that often times, the child ends up “playing two games” – one on the pitch and one on the sideline – and the child may feel “stuck in the middle”.

“The child may feel they could disappoint someone, either the parent or the coach,” said Tham, who shared that in a study in Scotland, researchers found that one in five young players said that negative sideline behaviour actually hurt their performance, or even made them want to quit because they experienced a cognitive overload and emotional tension.

He urged parents to reflect and recommended a “simple technique” of mindfulness.

Said Tham: “We have done this before in some sports where we ask parents to ask the child ‘what would you like me to do when I’m in the stands or when I watch you play’ and get them to listen to what the child says. There are some children who say ‘I don’t want you to be at the match because you give me stress’.

“These kinds of conversations are important if we want the child to continue to enjoy and participate in sport past their teens and over the longer term.”