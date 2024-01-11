Sporting Life

Who plays whom? In sport there’s always drama in the draw

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
The qualifier who plays Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open should take heart. The only place Djokovic has ever lost in a Slam first round is in Melbourne. PHOTO: AFP
Updated
34 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Tennis players examine balls before serving as if choosing a wedding ring. Cricketers walk out and gaze at the sun. The All Blacks arrange themselves into the haka’s pulsating pyramid. Since it’s a religion, sport is beset by rituals and this week another unfolded. The drama of the draw.

Not the 0-0 one, but the one which happened at the Australian Open. The draw which decides who plays whom and then who might play whom and on it goes. I care mostly about first-round skirmishes because at Grand Slams they’re fun and fatal. Oh, did you draw Alcaraz? Nice, see you at the travel agent. The Spaniard has played only 11 Slams, won two and never lost in the first round yet.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top