Who plays whom? In sport there’s always drama in the draw

Tennis players examine balls before serving as if choosing a wedding ring. Cricketers walk out and gaze at the sun. The All Blacks arrange themselves into the haka’s pulsating pyramid. Since it’s a religion, sport is beset by rituals and this week another unfolded. The drama of the draw.

Not the 0-0 one, but the one which happened at the Australian Open. The draw which decides who plays whom and then who might play whom and on it goes. I care mostly about first-round skirmishes because at Grand Slams they’re fun and fatal. Oh, did you draw Alcaraz? Nice, see you at the travel agent. The Spaniard has played only 11 Slams, won two and never lost in the first round yet.