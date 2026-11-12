White-collar professionals raise over $20k for charity in Boardroom Combat’s #BRC001

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Senior marketing analyst Vivian Wong (left) taking on associate director Samantha Chng in a women’s 62kg bout at charity boxing event #BRC001 in which Chng won.

SINGAPORE – Twenty-six working professionals slugged it out in 13 bouts – each comprising three three-minute rounds – at the #BRC001 charity boxing event at the *SCAPE Ground Theatre on Nov 12.

These included three all-women fights, one of which was a women’s 62kg bout between senior marketing analyst Vivian Wong (left) and Samantha Chng, an associate director, who won by decision.

The event, which also featured two amateur fights, took place in front of nearly 300 spectators, including Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Law and Social and Family Development Eric Chua, as more than $20,000 was raised for Lutheran Community Care Services.

To prepare for their fights, the white-collar professionals went through a 120-day training camp to get their fitness up to speed before they learnt boxing fundamentals and started sparring.