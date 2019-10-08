Whistle-blower wants disgraced coach Salazar's project shut

LONDON • An athlete-turned-whistle-blower previously coached by suspended coach Alberto Salazar has called for the Nike Oregon Project (NOP) to be closed down.

The Cuba-born American was last week banned for four years after "orchestrating and facilitating prohibited doping conduct", following a four-year investigation by the US Anti-Doping Agency (Usada).

Athletes from his group, however, won three gold medals at the just-ended World Championships in Doha, and while Kara Goucher "feels really bad" that there is now a cloud of suspicion over Ethiopian-born Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan's victories in the 1,500m and 10,000m, and the 800m triumph by American Donavan Brazier, "it (the NOP) has to go".

The American runner, coached by Salazar from 2004 to 2011, provided key evidence in the case against the coach. She told the BBC on Sunday: "I'm sure many of them (the associated athletes) are innocent, but it's not my decision.

"If I was Nike, I'd be bringing in some new coaches and move on from this Oregon Project, because clearly it had principles not in line with clean sport and we have to just start over.

"These athletes should do the right thing - staying in that uniform sends such a terrible message.

"They really need to shut it down and give athletes a chance to train under someone new and fresh."

Goucher, 41, turned whistle-blower in 2013.

Two years later, she revealed in a BBC TV documentary that Salazar had encouraged her to take thyroid medication to help her lose weight after having a baby and later testified at two arbitration hearings.

While Salazar has insisted he has done nothing wrong and will appeal against the ban with Nike also electing to throw its weight behind him, claiming he "had nothing to do with administering banned substances", one of his most staunchest defenders admitted he would have to consider his position in the wake of the news.

UK Athletics performance director Neil Black had previously hailed the coach as a "genius" and said there was "total trust, total belief, total respect" between his organisation and the NOP.

However, Black yesterday said he was "shocked" at the ban - and appeared uncertain about his future.

"I'll be personally reviewing thoughts that I had, the decisions I've made, the things that I've said," he said.

"Having done that thoroughly, patiently, sensibly, I'll come to my own decision and that will run in parallel with discussions with chair Chris Clark and the board."

REUTERS, THE GUARDIAN