Whirlwind win for figure skater

Even before Chloe Ing was crowned SEA Games figure skating champion yesterday, the Singaporean felt that she had already achieved her aim in the Philippines.

The 21-year-old's stirring free skate routine, performed to a cover of Ave Maria, left the crowd in Manila's SM Megamall ice rink in awe and applause.

It earned her 102 points for the free skate for a combined score of 152.67, finishing first out of nine competitors and winning the gold.

After ending her routine with a combination spin, she appeared to be overcome with emotion as she raised both hands to her head and then covered her mouth.

She had to compose herself before explaining her reaction, saying: "I just told myself I did it.

"After (the 2017 SEA Games), I was a little disappointed with my short programme. I told myself that, in two years' time when I come back, I want to be able to do an even better performance.

"And when I finished today, it kind of all clicked and I realised I had achieved what I was aiming for."

Ing, a silver medallist at the 2017 Games where winter sports made its debut, was ranked second behind the Philippines' Alisson Perticheto (53.65) after a 50.67 in the short programme on Friday.

Perticheto eventually took the silver with her free skate score of 79.11 (overall 132.76) ahead of Indonesia's Sevika Refa Zahira (68.18, overall 100.80).

Ing, who felt she could have done better in the short programme in 2017, struggled to describe how she felt about yesterday's triumph.

"It's like a whirlwind," she said.

"Just the opportunity to be here and being able to come back with a gold, it's really hard to explain. But it definitely means a lot to me.

"Preparing for these Games was a lot about training and working on those programmes every day to try and build up that consistency technically and still keep the performance aspects.

"I had been doing pretty good run-throughs in practice... so I felt quite comfortable that I would be able to give a good performance."

She is more confident about her abilities now than two years ago, and she also feels she has become a stronger athlete and person. And she is still looking to get better.

"(I'm) trying to work on new jumps and increasing technical difficulty and, in terms of skating skills, there's always room for improvement," she added.

"I'm just going to keep training and trying to improve every day."

In men's figure skating, Singapore's Pagiel Sng was fifth on 135.17. Malaysia's Julian Yee (202.62) won ahead of the hosts' Christopher Caluza (180.22) and Micah Kai Lynette of Thailand (174.06).