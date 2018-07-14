Where to watch the big game for free

These are some of the places which are screening the World Cup final live for free. The People's Association will be screening the match at 55 of their community centres islandwide.

NORTH

• Canberra Community Club (CC)

• SAFRA Yishun

• Marsiling CC

• ACE The Place CC

• Fuchun CC

SOUTH

• SAFRA Mt Faber

• Resorts World Sentosa,Resorts World Ballroom

• Propeller, Bay Hotel Singapore

• Bar Bar Black Sheep, Cluny Court

EAST

• Our Tampines Hub

• Marine Parade CC

• Downtown East

• McDonald's, Pasir Ris Sports and Recreation Centre

• McDonald's Marine Cove, East Coast Park

• Changi Airport Terminal 3, Departure Hall North, public area

• Enak Enak Hong Kong Tea House, East Coast Seafood Centre

• McDonald's 684 Hougang Ave 8

WEST

• Nanyang CC

• West Coast Community Centre

• McDonald's Jurong Bowl

• Springleaf Prata Place

• Discovery Pub

• Ayer Rajah Community Centre

CENTRAL

• Kampong Glam CC

• Buona Vista CC

• Singapore Sports Hub OCBC Square

• SAFRA Toa Payoh

•1-Altitude

• The Penny Black

• Ce La Vi, Marina Bay Sands, Tower 3

• Muddy Murphy's Irish Pub, Claymore Connect

• Mezza9, Grand Hyatt Hotel

• Chijmes

• Paulaner Wirtshaus

• Post Bar, Fullerton Square

• McGettigan's, Merchant's Court

• Prince Of Wales Backpacker Pub

• Harry's : All outlets except Jiak Chuan, Mapletree Business City and Marina Bay Link Mall

ON TV

Toggle and Okto will also be live-screening the final.

• For more information, visit www.sportshub.com.sg/FoF www.pa.gov.sg, www.safra.sg, www.mcdonalds.com.sg/fifaworldcup/