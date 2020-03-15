What's next for other sports?

BASKETBALL
- The National Basketball Association was suspended indefinitely from Thursday.
- NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said it will last at least 30 days.
FOOTBALL
- The June 12-July 12 Euro 2020 is in doubt, with European governing body Uefa expected to postpone it by a year after an emergency meeting on Tuesday.
FORMULA ONE
- The first four grands prix of the season - Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China - have been postponed, with dates yet to be confirmed.
- F1 has said it hopes to resume racing in Europe at the end of May, possibly in Monaco (May 24).
GOLF
- The PGA Tour axed this week's Players Championship and the next four events this month.
- The year's first men's Major, the April 9-12 Masters, has also been postponed.
- The LPGA Tour will postpone its next three events, including the Major, ANA Inspiration (April 2-5).
MARATHONS
- Boston: Postponed from April 20 to mid-September.
- London: April 26 to Oct 4.
- Paris: April 5 to Oct 18.
OLYMPICS
- The July 24-Aug 9 Games is set to go ahead.
TENNIS
- The ATP men's tour is suspended for six weeks, until at least April 27.
- The WTA women's events have been put on hold until April 20.