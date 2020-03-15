Coronavirus outbreak

What's next for other sports?

BASKETBALL

  • The National Basketball Association was suspended indefinitely from Thursday.
  • NBA commissioner Adam Silver has said it will last at least 30 days.

FOOTBALL

  • The June 12-July 12 Euro 2020 is in doubt, with European governing body Uefa expected to postpone it by a year after an emergency meeting on Tuesday.

FORMULA ONE

  • The first four grands prix of the season - Australia, Bahrain, Vietnam, China - have been postponed, with dates yet to be confirmed.
  • F1 has said it hopes to resume racing in Europe at the end of May, possibly in Monaco (May 24).

GOLF

  • The PGA Tour axed this week's Players Championship and the next four events this month.
  • The year's first men's Major, the April 9-12 Masters, has also been postponed.
  • The LPGA Tour will postpone its next three events, including the Major, ANA Inspiration (April 2-5).

MARATHONS

  • Boston: Postponed from April 20 to mid-September.
  • London: April 26 to Oct 4.
  • Paris: April 5 to Oct 18.

OLYMPICS

  • The July 24-Aug 9 Games is set to go ahead.

TENNIS

  • The ATP men's tour is suspended for six weeks, until at least April 27.
  • The WTA women's events have been put on hold until April 20.

