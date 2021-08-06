What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

DIVING

JONATHAN CHAN

Men's 10m platform preliminary (2pm)

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Women's 400m (8.35pm), 1,500m (8.50pm), 4x100m relay (9.30pm), men's 4x100m relay (9.50pm)

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan, who has already claimed the 5,000m title, continues her historic treble bid in the 1,500m. She is the reigning world champion in this distance but will also have her eye on her last race, the 10,000m final tomorrow.

In the 400m, defending champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas leads the eight finalists with a season's best of 49.08sec. She won gold at Rio 2016 after a late dive across the line helped her beat Allyson Felix. The American, 35, is in again in the final and at her fifth Olympics. A podium finish would earn her a 10th medal to equal Carl Lewis as the most decorated US track and field athlete.

The US are notable absentees . It leaves a wide open final with Jamaica the fastest qualifiers at 37.82sec.

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Women's final (10.30am)

April Ross was a silver medallist at London 2012 and took bronze four years later in Rio. The American, with new partner Alix Klineman - who only switched to beach volleyball from the indoor version in 2017 - will hope the third time is the charm. The duo have dropped just one set so far in Tokyo but face the fired-up Australian pair of Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy.

FOOTBALL

Women's final: Sweden v Canada (8pm)

Both are unexpected finalists and a classic match of attack versus defence is expected. The world No. 5 Swedes have a potent attack, with 13 goals so far. The eighth-ranked Canadians have managed just five goals but their , they have kept back-to-back clean sheets against Brazil and the United States.

TABLE TENNIS

Men's team final: China v Germany (6.30pm)

-three singles players in the world rankings in Fan Zhendong, Ma Long and Xu Xin. They have steamrolled their way into the final and won all their matches against Egypt, France and South Korea 3-0. China are also undefeated in this event since it was introduced at Beijing 2008. The world No. 2 Germans have singles bronze medallist Dimitrij Ovtcharov in their ranks but will start this final as massive underdogs.

* All Singapore times