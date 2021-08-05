What’s hot today

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Events start from 8am; Men's shot put (10.05am), 400m (8pm)

Ryan Crouser set a new world mark with 23.37m at June's US Olympic trials and is poised to win the gold. His closest rivals are fellow American Joe Kovacs (season's best of 22.72m) and Tomas Walsh of New Zealand (22.22m). but both are some distance away.

In the 400m, Grenadian Kirani James hopes to reclaim the gold he last won at London 2012. He ran 43.88 seconds for the fastest time in Monday's semi-finals.

BASKETBALL

Men's semi-finals, United States v Australia (12.15pm), France v Slovenia (7pm)

Team USA captain Kevin Durant has led by example, his 29 points helping the Americans overcome a 10-point deficit to edge past Spain in the quarter-finals. He is the leading career scorer in men's Olympic basketball and is seeking to join compatriot Carmelo Anthony as the only player to win three gold medals.

The Slovenians also have their talisman in Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks guard leads his country in points (26.3) and assists (8.0) per game, and is second in rebounds (10.0). France and their three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert will be a stern test though.

SPORT CLIMBING

Men's combined (speed, bouldering and lead) final, from 4.30pm

France's Bassa Mawem's absence due to a bicep tendon injury means there will just be seven men fighting for gold. All eyes will be on his compatriot Mickael Mawem and local favourite Tomoa Narasaki after they dominated the speed and bouldering disciplines to qualify in first and second place respectively. Their main threats will be Czech Republic's Adam Ondra and Austria's Jakob Schubert.

TABLE TENNIS

Women's team final (6.30pm)

Having lost the mixed doubles gold to Japan, China will be desperate for revenge. The Chinese have won this event at three straight Games, since it was introduced at Beijing 2008. The formidable trio of Chen Meng, Wang Manyu and Sun Yingsha have yet to lose a match here, posting 3-0 wins over Austria, Singapore and Germany. They face their biggest challenge though against the home team, who are led by world No. 2 Mima Ito.

* All Singapore times

