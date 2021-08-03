What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

SAILING

KIMBERLY LIM AND CECILIA LOW

Women's 49er FX medal race (11.33am)

TABLE TENNIS

FENG TIANWEI, YU MENGYU AND LIN YE

Women's team quarter-final, SGP v CHN (1.30pm)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH



ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Men's parallel bars (4pm), women's balance beam (4.50pm), men's horizontal bar (5.39pm)

American great Simone Biles will compete in the last individual event, the balance beam, for a chance to win her only gold in Tokyo. This is the first time she will be in action after withdrawing from the team final last Tuesday owing to mental health issues, and she will compete alongside teammate and all-around champion Sunisa Lee.

ATHLETICS

Women's long jump (9.50am), men's 200m heats (10.05am), men's 400m hurdles (11.20am), men's pole vault (6.20pm), women's hammer throw (7.35pm), women's 800m (8.25pm), women's 200m (8.50pm)

Women's 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah's bid for the double will face stiff resistance from fellow Jamaican Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in the 200m final.

In the men's pole vault, Sweden's world-record holder Armand Duplantis is a hot favourite.

BASKETBALL

Men's quarter-finals (from 9am): SLO v GER, ESP v USA, ITA v FRA, AUS v ARG

Tournament favourites United States and Spain will face off in the knockout rounds, while Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic will feature for Slovenia as the dark horses look to make the last four in their maiden Olympic campaign.

FOOTBALL

Men's semi-finals: MEX v BRA (4pm), JPN v ESP (7pm)

Mexico takes on defending champions Brazil in a rematch of the 2012 final and will be hoping to triumph like they did in London. Hosts Japan face Spain - who have been hit by injuries to Dani Ceballos and Oscar Mingueza - in the other semi-final.

SPORT CLIMBING

Men's combined - speed, bouldering and lead qualification (from 4pm)

The sport makes its long-awaited Olympic debut, albeit in a contentious hybrid format. The three disciplines - speed, bouldering and lead - are usually contested as separate events but the climbers will have to compete in all three disciplines this time. Names to look out for include Czech Republic's Adam Ondra, Austria's Jakob Schubert, and local favourite Tomoa Narasaki.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

Hungarian table tennis player Maria Fazekas earns praise from Japanese social media users for the Olympic rings painted on her nape, pictured at a training session in Tokyo.