What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ATHLETICS

SHANTI PEREIRA

Women's 200m heat 5 (10.02am)

SAILING

KIMBERLY LIM AND CECILIA LOW

Women's 49er FX medal race (1.33pm)

TABLE TENNIS

FENG TIANWEI, YU MENGYU AND LIN YE

Women's team round of 16, SGP v FRA (9am)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Men's long jump (9.20am), women's 100m hurdles (10.50am), women's discus (7pm), 3,000m steeplechase final (8.15pm), women's 5,000m final (8.40pm)

Ryuji Miura, 19, will be one to watch in the 3,000m steeplechase as he tries to win a medal on home ground. The 5,000m will see Kenyan Hellen Obiri trying to better her silver from Rio 2016 while taking on the Ethiopian trio of Gudaf Tsegay, Ejgayehu Taye and Senbere Teferi.

BADMINTON

Women's doubles bronze play-off (noon) and final (12.50pm), men's singles bronze play-off (7pm) and final (7.50pm)

In the women's final, Indonesia's Greysia Polii and Apriyani Rahayu will face Chinese duo Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan - after both the first and second-ranked Japanese pairs crashed out in the quarter-finals.

In the men's final, Viktor Axelsen will not only be playing for the gold against Chen Long - he will also be seeking to avenge his loss in the 2016 semi-finals.

FOOTBALL

Women's semi-finals (4pm & 7pm)

The United States, four-time winners, must not get distracted by history or rankings. The only time they missed out on a medal was at Rio 2016, when they exited in the quarter-finals. The world No. 1s face No. 9 Canada but cannot afford to be complacent, having so far won only one of their four games within 90 minutes. They lost their opening match to Sweden and drew in the group stage with Australia - those teams will face off in the other semi-final.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

Oh this? Just Olympic champion Tom Daley from Britain knitting in the stands while watching the diving competition.