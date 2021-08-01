What's hot today

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Men's 100m s-finals (from 6.15pm), final (8.50pm)

All eyes are on Canada's Andre de Grasse (9.91sec) Italy's Lamont Marcell Jacobs (9.94), US' Fred Kerley (9.97) - the three fastest qualifiers in the heats - and American favourite Trayvon Bromell (10.05) as they bid to succeed sprint legend Usain Bolt.

BADMINTON

Men's singles s-finals (from noon), women's singles third-place play-off (7.30pm), final (8.20pm)

World No. 2 Viktor Axelsen will battle Guatemala's Kevin Cordon in the men's singles semi-finals, while defending champion Chen Long of China will play Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting in the other semi. Women's world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying of Chinese Taipei and China's Chen Yufei (No. 2) will fight for the singles gold, and the third-place play-off will feature China's He Bingjiao and India's P. V. Sindhu.

DIVING

Women's 3m springboard final (2.00pm)

Chinese reigning champion Shi Tingmao, who won the women's synchronised springboard with Wang Han last Sunday, will be the one to beat.

GOLF

Men's individual round 4 (6.30am)

The battle for the men's title is wide open with the US' Xander Schauffele (14-under 199), Japan's Hideki Matsuyama (200), Britain's Paul Casey and Mexico's Carlos Ortiz (both 201) in the top three spots.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.30am)

American Caeleb Dressel is gunning for his fourth gold in the 50m free. The final day for swimming will also see the men's 1,500m free, women's 50m free, men's and women's 4x100m medley relays.

TENNIS

Women's doubles final, men's singles final, mixed doubles final (from 2pm)

World No. 5 Alexander Zverev of Germany takes on Russia's Karen Khachanov (No. 25) in the men's final.

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

