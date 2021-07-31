What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

SAILING

KIMBERLY LIM AND CECILIA LOW

Women's Skiff - 49er FX races 10-12 (11.05am)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Women's 100m semi-finals (6.15pm), final (8.50pm)

Jamaican duo Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah are the favourites in the sprint they have dominated over the past three Games.

Fraser-Pryce, 34, shows no signs of slowing down and ran 10.63 seconds this year, the second-fastest time. She won gold at Beijing 2008 and London 2012 and clocked 10.84 in the heats while defending champion Thompson-Herah was a shade faster at 10.82.

Their biggest threat could come from Ivory Coast's Marie-Josee Ta Lou, who finished fourth in the 100m and 200m in Rio. She is the fastest qualifier at 10.78.

BASKETBALL

Group games start from 9am

Team USA blew past Iran in their previous match but that performance has done little to convince their critics of their gold-medal credentials. Kevin Durant and his teammates next face the Czech Republic (8pm) in their final Group A game and another one-sided win will be a welcome confidence boost as they head into the quarter-finals. World No. 3 Australia face Germany in an earlier Group B clash (4.20pm).

RUGBY SEVENS

Women's semi-finals (from 10am), third-place play-off (4.30pm) and final (5pm)

New Zealand, beaten finalists at Rio 2016, will be looking to go one better this time and are led by Portia Woodman, who was named World Rugby's Women's Sevens Player of the Decade. In the last four, they face Fiji, who stunned defending champions Australia in yesterday's quarter-finals.

In the other semi-final, Britain take on free-scoring France. The French impressed in their opener, beating Fiji 12-5, and are a dangerous side.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.30am)

• World-record holder Caeleb Dressel is the heavy favourite in the 100m butterfly (9.30am). He won his semi-final in 49.71sec, the first man to clock a sub-50 effort at the Olympics. His personal best of 49.50 could be broken at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

• The women's 800m free (9.46am) will be the third chapter in the series of head-to-head clashes between American Katie Ledecky and Australian Ariarne Titmus. The latter won the first two, 200m and 400m, but Ledecky, who won the 1,500m free, is the stronger distance swimmer. She is also the defending champion in this event and was the fastest qualifier (8min 15.67sec).

• The mixed 4x100m medley relay (10.43am) makes its Olympic debut and promises to be unpredictable. Britain, with breaststroke specialist Adam Peaty, were fastest in the heats, more than two seconds ahead of their rivals. But do not rule out the US and Dressel putting up a challenge or the Chinese, who have butterfly queen Zhang Yufei in their ranks.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

Canada's athletics rookies unwinding with some entertainment before their actual competition. Watch: bit.ly/3zS2plS