What’s hot today

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Men's marathon (6am)

Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge is seeking to retain his Olympic marathon gold medal today. If he wins, he will become only the third runner to achieve this feat.

The 36-year-old holds the world record of 2hr 1min 39sec set in Berlin in 2018 and became the only man to break the two-hour barrier at an unofficial race in 2019.

RHYTHMIC GYMNASTICS

Group all-around final (10am)

Russia have dominated the medal count with 16 medals and 10 golds since the sport was added to the Olympic programme in 1984. In the last five Games dating back to Sydney 2000, the Russians have won all their finals and are expected to win gold again today. They will, however, face a challenge with Bulgaria topping yesterday's qualification.

BASKETBALL

Women's final (10.30am)

Team USA are targeting a seventh straight gold medal in Olympic women's basketball and are up against hosts Japan, who had never before made the final four. The Americans, although being the favourites, will have to be wary of Rui Machida, who set an Olympic record with 18 assists as the Japanese overcame France in the semi-finals.

VOLLEYBALL

Women's final (12.30pm)

The United States, who are world No. 1, beat world champions Serbia 3-0 on Friday to set up a clash with Brazil, who were also 3-0 winners over South Korea. The Brazilians are two-time winners of this event, while the Americans are seeking their first gold, following silver medals in 2008 and 2012, and a bronze in 2016.

CLOSING CEREMONY (7pm)

After 17 days and 339 medals awarded across 33 sports, the Tokyo 2020 Olympics will end with the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium.

* All Singapore time; Live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.