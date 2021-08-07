What’s hot today

EVENTS TO WATCH

ATHLETICS

Women's marathon (5am), women's 10,000m (6.45pm), men's 1,500m (7.40pm), men's & women's 4x400m relay (8.30pm & 8.50pm)

Dutchwoman Sifan Hassan will go for her second gold in the 10,000m after failing her treble attempt last night.

World champion Timothy Cheruiyot of Kenya is poised to take the men's 1,500m title but faces a stiff challenge from young Norwegian Jakob Ingebrigtsen.

BASEBALL

Final: Japan v United States (6pm)

The hosts scored 23 runs in winning all their four games. They also beat the US 7-6 in the earlier round and are favourites for the gold.

BASKETBALL

Men's final: United States v France (10.30am)

The French have already beaten Team USA in their opening group game. Can Kevin Durant lead the Americans to a fourth straight gold?

FOOTBALL

Men's final: Brazil v Spain (7.30pm)

The Samba boys are counting on top scorer Richarlison to win a second consecutive gold. Spain were last champions in 1992 at the Barcelona Games.

* All Singapore time; Live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.