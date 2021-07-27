What's hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

BADMINTON

YEO JIA MIN Women's singles group stage (12.20pm)

SAILING

KIMBERLY LIM AND CECILIA LOW

Women's skiff - 49er FX Races 1-3 (11.05am)

RYAN LO Men's Laser Races 4-6 (11.15am)

SWIMMING

JOSEPH SCHOOLING Men's 100m freestyle heats (6pm)

TABLE TENNIS

YU MENGYU Women's singles round 3 (10am)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch21-34, StarHub Ch250-263, Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

TRIATHLON

Women's individual (5.30am)

Briton Vicky Holland will hope to leapfrog Swiss rival Nicola Spirig to the gold. American Gwen Jorgensen, now retired, won at Rio 2016 as Spirig and Holland were second and third respectively. Holland is above Spirig in the world rankings.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.43am)

The women's 100m backstroke will be hotly contested between Australia's Kaylee McKeown, United States' Regan Smith and Canada's Kylie Masse. The trio were part of an Olympic triple-record breaking feat in the heats which saw Masse (58.17sec) setting a new mark before it was broken by Regan (57.96) and McKeown (57.88) in the next two heats. The men's 200m freestyle looks wide open, with no repeat finalists from Rio.

DIVING

Women's synchronised 10m platform final (2pm)

China's hopes of a clean sweep of diving titles were dashed yesterday when British duo Thomas Daley and Matty Lee pipped Cao Yuan and Chen Aisen in the men's synchronised 10m platform. Chen Yuxi and Zhang Jiaqi will hope to get the Chinese team back to winning ways today.

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

Women's team final (6.45pm)

The United States' invincible aura took a hit on Sunday when they failed to emerge as the top qualifiers in a world championships or Olympics for the first time since the 2010 world meet. The Russian women topped the standings and will start with a spring in their step. The Americans, led by Simone Biles, cannot afford another off-day if they want to retain their gold medal.

SOFTBALL

Final (7pm)

This is a rematch of the 2008 final in Beijing, where Japan shocked the United States 3-1 to win the gold. The Americans are favourites again and beat Japan 2-1 in yesterday's final group game. But that was a dead-rubber tie with both teams already guaranteed of their spots in the final. The hosts will recall their 39-year-old star pitcher Yukiko Ueno against the US batters, who have managed just nine runs during this tournament. Japan by contrast, have scored 18 runs.

* All Singapore times

TWEETBITS

"Of course, I said yes!" Argentina fencer Maria Belen Perez Maurice getting a surprise marriage proposal from coach Lucas Guillermo Saucedo while giving an interview after losing her event yesterday.

Watch: bit.ly/3eSr6qb