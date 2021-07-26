What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

BADMINTON

LOH KEAN YEW Men's singles group stage (7pm)

SAILING

RYAN LO Men's Laser Race 2-3 (11am)

AMANDA NG Women's windsurfing - RS:X Race 4-6 (11am)

SWIMMING

QUAH ZHENG WEN Men's 200m butterfly heats (6.20pm)

TABLE TENNIS

FENG TIANWEI Women's singles Round 3 (from 3.30pm)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch23/26/ 28/29/32/34, StarHub Ch251/254/256/257/260/ 262, and Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

RUGBY SEVENS

Men and women's pool stage (8am) Exciting action is in store for fans with podium spots up for grabs in both the men and women's competitions as the rugby sevens start today.

TABLE TENNIS

Men and women (from 2pm) Day 3 will see the first-ever gold medal awarded for mixed doubles.

SWIMMING

Finals (from 9.30am)

All eyes will be on the men's 100m breaststroke final, in which Briton Adam Peaty is the red-hot favourite to retain his title at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Peaty is the world-record holder and eight-gold world champion. The finals of the women's 400m freestyle, women's 100m butterfly and men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay will also be held today.

GYMNASTICS

Men's team final (6pm)

The men's team final will see defending champions Japan, China, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team and the US compete for the top honours.

* All Singapore times

