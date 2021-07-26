What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION
BADMINTON
LOH KEAN YEW Men's singles group stage (7pm)
SAILING
RYAN LO Men's Laser Race 2-3 (11am)
AMANDA NG Women's windsurfing - RS:X Race 4-6 (11am)
SWIMMING
QUAH ZHENG WEN Men's 200m butterfly heats (6.20pm)
TABLE TENNIS
FENG TIANWEI Women's singles Round 3 (from 3.30pm)
ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch23/26/ 28/29/32/34, StarHub Ch251/254/256/257/260/ 262, and Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.
EVENTS TO WATCH
RUGBY SEVENS
Men and women's pool stage (8am) Exciting action is in store for fans with podium spots up for grabs in both the men and women's competitions as the rugby sevens start today.
TABLE TENNIS
Men and women (from 2pm) Day 3 will see the first-ever gold medal awarded for mixed doubles.
SWIMMING
Finals (from 9.30am)
All eyes will be on the men's 100m breaststroke final, in which Briton Adam Peaty is the red-hot favourite to retain his title at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Peaty is the world-record holder and eight-gold world champion. The finals of the women's 400m freestyle, women's 100m butterfly and men's 4 x 100m freestyle relay will also be held today.
GYMNASTICS
Men's team final (6pm)
The men's team final will see defending champions Japan, China, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) team and the US compete for the top honours.
* All Singapore times
TWEETBITS
"Get in the mood with our Sports Medley!" The BBC Philharmonic's take on the Olympic spirit.
Watch: bit.ly/2V5VF4C