What’s hot today

SINGAPOREANS IN ACTION

ARTISTIC GYMNASTICS

TAN SZE EN Women's qualification - sub-division 1 (9am)

EQUESTRIAN

CAROLINE CHEW Dressage individual grand prix group D (from 4.18pm)

FENCING

AMITA BERTHIER Women's foil individual round of 32 (8.55am)

ROWING

JOAN POH Women's single sculls semi-finals E/F 2 (8.30am)

SAILING

RYAN LO Men's one-person dinghy - Laser races 1-2 (from 1.35pm)

AMANDA NG Women's windsurfer - RS:X races 1-3 (from 2.05pm)

SWIMMING

QUAH ZHENG WEN Men's 100m backstroke heat 3 (6.56pm)

TABLE TENNIS

YU MENGYU Women's singles round 2 (from 1.45pm)

CLARENCE CHEW Men's singles round 2 (from 1.45pm)

ON TV: Catch the action live on Singtel TV Ch23/26/28/29/32/34, StarHub Ch251/254/256/257/260/262, and Mediacorp Ch5 & meWatch.

EVENTS TO WATCH

CYCLING

Women's road race (noon) Netherlands' Anna van der Breggen, the defending Olympic champion, is the favourite to win a second straight gold.

DIVING

Women's synchronised 3m springboard (2pm) China's Shi Tingmao will hope to retain her gold in the event alongside her new partner Wang Han.

TAEKWONDO

Women's 57kg category (from 9am, final at 8.30pm) Two-time defending champion Jade Jones from Britain will be looking to make history by becoming the first taekwondo exponent to win the Olympic women's 57kg title three times in a row.

TENNIS

Women's singles (10am) Japan's world No. 2 Naomi Osaka will be returning to action after sitting out this year's French Open and Wimbledon. The four-time Grand Slam winner will take on China's Zheng Saisai in the women's singles first round.

SKATEBOARDING

Men's street (from 7.30am, final at 11.25am) The sport makes its debut at the Tokyo Games and will see 20 competitors fighting for the honour of being the first gold medallist in the discipline.

SURFING

Men's and women's rounds one and two (men's heats start at 6am; women's from 9.20am) Surfing is set to make waves as it makes its maiden appearance at the Olympics. The surfing field of 20 men and 20 women will feature four-time World Surf League champion Carissa Moore from the United States and Brazil's two-time world champion Gabriel Medina.

SWIMMING

Men's and women's 400m individual medley finals (men's at 9.20am; women's at 10.12am) Hungary's "Iron Lady" Katinka Hosszu may be competing in the women's 400m individual medley without a coach at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre but she remains favourite to retain her Rio 2016 crown, which she won in a world record of 4min 26.36sec.

* All Singapore time