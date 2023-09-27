What’s in a name? David Beckham and Ronaldo grace Asian Games

HANGZHOU – David Beckham made his Asian Games debut on Wednesday in the same team as Ronaldo but sadly, it is not in the football tournament.

David Beckham Elkatohchoongo, 20, and Ronaldo Laitonjam Singh, 21, are both track cyclists for India.

But they did bend it like Beckham as they sped round the steeply banked curves of the Chun’an Jieshou Sports Centre Velodrome.

Ronaldo had made his Games debut on Tuesday, helping India to fifth place in the team sprint qualification.

Beckham placed ninth in Wednesday’s individual sprint qualifying, four places higher than Ronaldo.

“My father was a footballer in the national team, and he was a huge fan of David Beckham,” Elkatohchoongo explained when asked how he got his name.

“When I was born in the hospital, they told my mum – if it’s a boy, then it’s David Beckham. I am also a big fan of the English David Beckham because he was such a good player, my father loved him and is a really big fan of him.”

One might think with a name like that he might have turned to football rather than cycling.

“I played football when I was young, 14 years old,” he added.

“I switched to cycling in 2017, and I started my professional cycling (career) in Delhi five years ago, and now I’m in the professional league properly.”

With such a high-profile name, the attention is always on Elkatohchoongo but the possibility of encountering problems is also higher, as he found out at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in 2022.

He revealed that he was stopped by immigration officials and was allowed into England only after they double-checked his passport.