In yesterday's edition of The Straits Times, the Aug 23, 2022, race card for Australia and Perth was published in Sport Page B17.
This is incorrect. The Aug 22 race card should have been published instead. We are sorry for the error.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2022, with the headline What it should have been.