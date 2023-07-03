What are you going to watch at Wimbledon? Women’s tennis, of course

The sausage rolls arrive at the grounds after a 164km journey from Bristol. The strawberries travel 49km from Kent. The cream 421km from Cornwall. It’s all part of why a friend has flown 16,983km from Sydney to this place. Wimbledon is a famous taste.

Fans stand in The Queue for hours for a ticket just to enter the grounds. Some sleep there overnight but must only use tents “which accommodate a maximum of two persons, and one person should be present at all times”. Players are not the only ones who must follow a Code of Conduct.