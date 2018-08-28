What a racket! Christie smashes his way into the final

JAKARTA • It was ecstasy and agony for Indonesian badminton as Jonatan Christie stormed into the Asian Games men's singles final but Anthony Sinisuka Ginting's dream run ended yesterday.

Christie pulled off his shirt in jubilant celebration as he edged out Kenta Nishimoto of Japan 21-15, 15-21, 21-19 amid deafening roars from the home crowd at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.

Ranked 15th in the world, the 20-year-old Christie began his campaign with a shock win over China's world No. 2 Shi Yuqi in the opening round.

"I first didn't expect that I could enter the final. Just my second Asian Games but first time playing in the singles event," said Christie.

"I am really happy and overwhelmed with the support of the Indonesian fans who have backed me on court and in front of their TV sets."

But 12th-ranked Ginting, who stunned reigning Olympic champion Chen Long and Japanese world No. 4 Kento Momota in previous rounds, fell to a determined Chou Tien-chen of Chinese Taipei 16-21, 23-21, 21-17 in the second semi-final.

Both Chou, who is ranked sixth in the world, and Ginting collapsed to their knees after the epic encounter which ended in 1hr 18min.

Ginting will get the bronze alongside Nishimoto.

In the women's singles, India's PV Sindhu defeated second-seeded Akane Yamaguchi of Japan 21-17, 15-21, 21-10 to set up a final against Chinese Taipei's world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying, who saw off another Indian Saina Nehwal 21-17, 21-14.

While the Chinese flopped in the singles events, their shuttlers clinched two gold medals in the women's doubles and mixed doubles yesterday.

Chen Qingchen and Jia Yifan overcame Olympic champions Misaki Matsutomo and Ayaka Takahashi of Japan 22-20, 22-20 in the women's doubles while top seeds Zheng Siwei and Huang Yaqiong outclassed Hong Kong's Tang Chun Man and Tse Ying Suet 21-8, 21-15 in the mixed doubles.

In weightlifting, Kim Kuk Hyang extended North Korea's record tally to eight golds when she triumphed in the women's 75kg class with a total of 291kg. South Korea's Son Young-hee (282kg) won the silver and Thailand's Duangaksorn Chaidee (280kg) took the bronze.

Meanwhile, China's Wang Fan and Xia Xinyi beat Japan's Miki Ishii and Megumi Murasaki 17-21, 21-19, 15-10 in the women's beach volleyball final. It was China's fifth consecutive win at the Asiad.

