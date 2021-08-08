We've had a blast, Tokyo 2020!

As the Olympic Games come to a close, The Sunday Times looks at some of the moments that brought fans around the world much-needed cheer.

It's all fun and games

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley knitting a Team GB cardigan while in the stands during the competition. He also took to social media to show off his yarn pocket to keep his gold medal safe.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Men’s 49er sailors Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany jump into the waters at Enoshima Yachting Harbour to celebrate their bronze medal.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Handball player Yuta Iwashita of Japan saves a shot, with his face, against Egypt during their Group B match.


PHOTO: REUTERS

A giant Gundam robot watches Japan’s Miho Nonaka (left) compete against American Brooke Raboutou in the women’s sport climbing speed quarter-finals at the Aomi Urban Sports Park.


PHOTO: AFP

Performers recreating the pictogram for the sport of surfing during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony – the quirky segment was a big hit with viewers all around the world.


PHOTO: AFP

Top fashion moments

Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov wears a cat-themed mask to receive his 200m backstroke gold medal.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Germany’s women’s artistic gymnastics team certainly caught attention with their full-length unitards in their fashion statement against the sexualisation of the sport.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Colombia's contigent generated buzz with their opening ceremony look - a traditional Japanese garment called the Happi, infused with colours of the Colombian flag.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Skateboarders led the way in street fashion, with the Philippines’ Margielyn Didal putting on a show of style and swagger with her bright orange cargo pants and a white T-shirt emblazoned with the colours of the Philippine flag, topped off with gold accessories.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sporting multi-coloured hairdos in her 100m and 200m races.


PHOTO: REUTERS

Favourite Team SG moment

Table tennis player Yu Mengyu captured Singaporeans' hearts by battling into the semi-finals of the women’s singles, before losing the third-place play-off to Japan’s Mima Ito.


ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG

