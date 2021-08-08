We've had a blast, Tokyo 2020!

It's all fun and games

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley knitting a Team GB cardigan while in the stands during the competition. He also took to social media to show off his yarn pocket to keep his gold medal safe.



Men’s 49er sailors Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel of Germany jump into the waters at Enoshima Yachting Harbour to celebrate their bronze medal.



Handball player Yuta Iwashita of Japan saves a shot, with his face, against Egypt during their Group B match.



A giant Gundam robot watches Japan’s Miho Nonaka (left) compete against American Brooke Raboutou in the women’s sport climbing speed quarter-finals at the Aomi Urban Sports Park.



Performers recreating the pictogram for the sport of surfing during the Tokyo 2020 opening ceremony – the quirky segment was a big hit with viewers all around the world.



Top fashion moments

Russian swimmer Evgeny Rylov wears a cat-themed mask to receive his 200m backstroke gold medal.



Germany’s women’s artistic gymnastics team certainly caught attention with their full-length unitards in their fashion statement against the sexualisation of the sport.



Colombia's contigent generated buzz with their opening ceremony look - a traditional Japanese garment called the Happi, infused with colours of the Colombian flag.



Skateboarders led the way in street fashion, with the Philippines’ Margielyn Didal putting on a show of style and swagger with her bright orange cargo pants and a white T-shirt emblazoned with the colours of the Philippine flag, topped off with gold accessories.



Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sporting multi-coloured hairdos in her 100m and 200m races.



Favourite Team SG moment

Table tennis player Yu Mengyu captured Singaporeans' hearts by battling into the semi-finals of the women’s singles, before losing the third-place play-off to Japan’s Mima Ito.